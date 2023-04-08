Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, David Warner wish actor with heartfelt messages

Rashmika Mandanna-Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Telugu actor Allu Arjun turned 41 on Saturday, April 8, and several celebrities wished the actor on his special day through social media. At first, Allu Arjun's co-star from Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo, in which she's posing with the actor on her Instagram, Rashmika wished that the actor will get more love with Pushpa 2.

Rashmika wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjunonline. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele. Sending you lots of love sir."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the latest poster of Pushpa 2 and confessed that he inspired her. Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only @alluarjunonline. Few people inspire me like you do. Wishing you good health and tremendous energy to keep doing what you do... God bless."

Austrailian cricketer David Warner is an admirer of Allu Arjun. He wished the actor with a special video message. In the video, he along share his excitement for Pushpa 2, and he signed off from the video by doing Allu Arjun's signature move from Pushpa. David was accompanied with his daughter Isla, and even the little one wished him happy birthday.

David Warner wishes Allu Arjun a happy birthday with a trademark #Pushpa signature. ( Warner Insta) pic.twitter.com/MzPMJNrsvJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 8, 2023

Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha also wished the actor, and wrote on Twitter, "Wishing The Man who Rises and Rules @alluarjun a very very Happy Birthday... #PushpaTheRule #Pushpa2 #AlluArjun."

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the much-awaited, Pushpa The Rule- Part 2. The trailer of Pushpa 2, will release on his birthday, April 8, 4 pm. Yesterday, the makers of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule shared a glimpse of the film, hours before the star’s 41th birthday. The film, sequel to 2021’s biggest Indian blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most heavily-anticipated Indian films of the year. The concept video glimpse shows how Pushpa has transformed since the events of the first film and sets the stage for more grand action. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is expected to be released later this year.