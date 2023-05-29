Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

HanuMan to be part of PVCU, cinematic universe of Indian superheroes; announces director Prasanth Varma on his birthday

"I share with all a dream to give India a universe to enjoy with amazing stories from our rich history, mythology, and culture", said Prasanth Varma as he announced PVCU - Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

HanuMan to be part of PVCU, cinematic universe of Indian superheroes; announces director Prasanth Varma on his birthday
HanuMan-Prasanth Varma/Instagram

After Rohit Shetty's cop universe consisting of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe combing Stree and Bhediya, and YRF Spy Universe with Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir from War, we have another cinematic universe in the Indian film industry - the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which will focus on stories rooted in India.

The director Prasanth Varma, who celebrates his 33rd birthday on Monday, May 29, made the big announcement on his special day. The first film in the PVCU will be HanuMan, which has been awaited by the audience since its phenomenal teaser wa released in November last year. Following HanuMan would be Adhira which releases next year. 

As Prasanth announced his innovative and fantastical dream coming to life, he shared in a statement, "I have always been very inspired by the amazing superhero universe we see across the globe. And I always wanted to do something along those lines, but with Indian roots. So we made HanuMan, and now as I announce PVCU, I share with all a dream to give India a universe to enjoy with amazing stories from our rich history, mythology, and culture. I hope people love it, and I shall keep entertaining them with more such stories."

PVCU will be strongly rooted in India as the filmmaker not only plans to tell stories from Indian heritage but also has Indian actors play those roles. The director has also invited actors, directors, writers, editors, production designers, music composers, VFX artists, motion graphic artists, and other creative persons as collaborators to fulfill his dream.

The first tweet from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe Twitter account, made on Monday morning, reads, "Are you ready to team up in building an Opulent, innovative and a FANTASY filled Cinematic Universe? ‘Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe’ a.k.a "PVCU" warmly welcomes you to join forces with us! Email your CV/Work: talent@thepvcu.com Looking forward to grow with you!".

Coming to HanuMan, the film features an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. It is slated to release later this year.

READ | Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon showcase Ram-Sita's 'eternal bond', fans say 'this left us in tears'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty attend Baba Siddique's iftar party
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
5 times Esha Gupta raised the temperature with her sizzling photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.