HanuMan to be part of PVCU, cinematic universe of Indian superheroes; announces director Prasanth Varma on his birthday

After Rohit Shetty's cop universe consisting of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe combing Stree and Bhediya, and YRF Spy Universe with Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir from War, we have another cinematic universe in the Indian film industry - the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which will focus on stories rooted in India.

The director Prasanth Varma, who celebrates his 33rd birthday on Monday, May 29, made the big announcement on his special day. The first film in the PVCU will be HanuMan, which has been awaited by the audience since its phenomenal teaser wa released in November last year. Following HanuMan would be Adhira which releases next year.

As Prasanth announced his innovative and fantastical dream coming to life, he shared in a statement, "I have always been very inspired by the amazing superhero universe we see across the globe. And I always wanted to do something along those lines, but with Indian roots. So we made HanuMan, and now as I announce PVCU, I share with all a dream to give India a universe to enjoy with amazing stories from our rich history, mythology, and culture. I hope people love it, and I shall keep entertaining them with more such stories."

PVCU will be strongly rooted in India as the filmmaker not only plans to tell stories from Indian heritage but also has Indian actors play those roles. The director has also invited actors, directors, writers, editors, production designers, music composers, VFX artists, motion graphic artists, and other creative persons as collaborators to fulfill his dream.

The first tweet from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe Twitter account, made on Monday morning, reads, "Are you ready to team up in building an Opulent, innovative and a FANTASY filled Cinematic Universe? ‘Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe’ a.k.a "PVCU" warmly welcomes you to join forces with us! Email your CV/Work: talent@thepvcu.com Looking forward to grow with you!".

Coming to HanuMan, the film features an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. It is slated to release later this year.



