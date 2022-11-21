HanuMan Teaser: Netizens call VFX of Prasanth Varma's film 'better' than Prabhas starrer Adipurush

File Photo

Creative director Prasanth Varma, who made the first Telugu zombie film Zombie Reddy, dropped the teaser of the much-anticipated film HANU-MAN starring talented young actors Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer.

As soon as the teaser got released, netizens started reacting to it. They compared it with Om Raut’s film Adipurush and said the VFX of the film is better than Prabhas starrer. One of them wrote, “#HanuManTeaser 3.5 cr budget film unbelievable Omraut needs belt treatment for what he done to adhipurush #Adipurush.”

The second one said, “And why not?? This movie has a budget of 12 cr only while adipurush is a 500 cr movie.” The second one said, “#HanuManTeaser : cinematography and VFX budget ke hisab se kafi achha tha(kuch scenes me VFX better ho sakta hai) But overall I Loved it. (That's far better than #Adipurush) @PrasanthVarma I believe in this man.”

Take a look:

#HanuManTeaser

3.5 cr buget film unbelievable



Omraut needs belt treatment for what he done to adhipurush#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/9TpxZbKap6 — Neeraj bajwa (@NeerajBaj11) November 21, 2022

This is given me a vibe of #Adipursh but

Fun fact this is made in 35 cr and have best vfx than adipurush #HanuManTeaser pic.twitter.com/I0tvprhudf — Aryan (@iaryandutta13) November 21, 2022

And why not??



This movie has a budget of 12 cr only while adipurush is a 500 cr movie — Mohit Singh (@MohitXingh) November 21, 2022

#HanuManTeaser : cinematography and VFX budget ke hisab se kafi achha tha(kuch scenes me VFX better ho sakta hai) But overall I Loved it. (That's far better than #Adipurush)@PrasanthVarma I believe in this man.



Go and watch this : https://t.co/RJJrVCjACD pic.twitter.com/vSRT3iNiDs November 21, 2022

Prasanth Varma previously introduced Teja Sajja’s character through a glimpse which created a huge impact among cine-goers. Later he introduced other lead characters through posters. Today, he came up with something unimaginable. The crazy Pan India film’s teaser has been unveiled today.

The teaser begins with showcasing a waterfall and a massive HANUMAN statue in a standing posture with a mace in his hand can be seen. In the background, we can hear the chanting of Ram to give a devotional ecstasy in the end.

A light in the hill with some creatures doing the act of circumambulation (Pradakshina) gives us the sign of the arrival of the ‘Supreme Being’. The quote- The Ancients Shall Arise Again, states the same.

Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date

Teja Sajja is a champ in the making and he looks very much convincing as the superhero. From his get-up to his body language to his action, everything is just spectacular. Amritha Aiyer looks like an angel. Others played their parts efficiently. The teaser has set sky-high expectations on the movie and netizens can’t hold our excitement to watch the movie on big screens. HANU-MAN is presently in post-production stages and the makers will soon announce the release date.