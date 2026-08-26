Hanuman Ansh: As Neeb Karori Baba's biopic takes miraculous jump in North, here's why South exhibitors should wake up, increase shows

Hanuman Ansh is among the rare films that showed a solid jump in its third week. The acceptance in the North echoes the power of content. But why is the film almost being ignored in the South?

Three weeks ago, a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a small-budget film came out and almost disappeared from the race. However, by the third week, the film started showing a good jump. Word of mouth came into a major role, and it became one of the rare films with such a huge turnaround. The film we're talking about is Hanuman Ansh, which refused to leave the arena, and infact showed a miraculous growth at the box office.

Also read: Hanuman Ansh movie review: Neem Karoli Baba finally gets engaging biopic, made with limited budget, unknown faces, but honest intent

The growth of Hanuman Ansh by the third weekend

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biopic based on Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba. The movie took an avoidable start and was almost written off by the second week. However, in the third weekend, the film started showing extraordinary growth. Hanuman Ansh opened quietly, reportedly on 356 screens, before dropping sharply in its second week to very limited showcasing. But instead of disappearing, the film came back strongly, driven by audience demand, family viewing, devotional communities, theatre-to-theatre outreach, and strong social media conversation. The film has now expanded to 1,800+ shows across India.

Boxoffice can be so unpredictable... #HanumanAnsh has done the unthinkable!#HanumanAnsh started with low occupancies in Week 1 and Week 2, but the heartening word of mouth gradually translated into footfalls... The real turnaround, however, has come in Weekend 3.



What's… pic.twitter.com/7paGinOvo6 August 24, 2026

The limited budget, extraordinary recovery of Hanuman Ansh

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh recorded Rs 4.67 crore India NBOC on Day 19 across 1,847 shows, registering a massive 273.6% jump over its Day 18 collection of Rs 1.25 crore. The film’s cumulative India NBOC now stands at Rs 10.60 crore, with India Gross at Rs 12.41 crore. For a film reportedly made at an all-inclusive budget of under Rs 3 crore, including production and marketing, this is nothing short of a box-office miracle.

The burning question: Why are South exhibitors ignoring Hanuman Ansh?

The cold reception of Hanuman Ansh in the South is another testement where a good Hindi film is almost getting ignored in the southern markets. Hanuman Ansh is rooted in Lord Hanuman bhakti and the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The South has one of the deepest devotional connections with Lord Hanuman, with Karnataka’s Kishkindha-Hampi tradition forming an important part of the Ramayana imagination. From Karnataka and Andhra-Telangana to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Lord Hanuman has an immense devotee base. Also, the South has been among the pioneers who took rooted stories of our culture and dharma to a pan-India level in the 2020s.

It's evident that from this week onwards, Yash's Toxic will dominate the cinemas. But there's ample scope for another film to make a space in the competitive industry. As of now, Hanuman Ansh has few to no shows.

Data analysis of Hanuman Ansh's screen count in South

As per the shows currently listed on BookMyShow for Thursday, 27 August, Hanuman Ansh has limited theatrical availability across key South Indian markets. The film is scheduled to have 13 shows in Bengaluru and 11 shows in Hyderabad, while no shows are currently listed in Chennai or Kochi. The limited showcasing, particularly the absence of shows in Chennai and Kochi, highlights the significant untapped potential for the film in South India, especially at a time when its strong word of mouth and box-office momentum continue to build across other markets.

Here's Hanuman Ansh's showcasing in Bengaluru and Kochi

If the film's showcasing increases in South as well, the movie is expected to etch new records, making Hanuman Ansh a case study where content is given the top-most priority and acceptance. Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey in key roles.