Hansika Motwani says 'it took me 7-8 years to say yes' to Sohael Khaturiya after break up with Tamil actor STR Simbu

Credit: Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani, who has been making headlines ever since she announced her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, revealed that she took 7-8 years to say yes to her now husband after her break up with Tamil star STR Simbu.

While speaking to India Today, she revealed, “It took me many years. It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love. To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohail came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, god had his own way.”

For the unversed, Hansika and Sohael got married last December in Jaipur. Earlier in the year, Hansika announced on social media that they were engaged and shared pictures from Sohael’ Paris proposal to her. Soon after, people began circulating pictures from 2014 that appeared to show Hansika attending Sohael’s first wedding. This led to many trolling the actress for ‘breaking’ that marriage. Talking about that time and those allegations, Sohael said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in the wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.”

Hansika said that she was taken aback at being painted as a villain by people. “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” she said.

Sohael explained that his first marriage lasted ‘for a very short time’ and emphasised that Hansika had nothing to do with its dissolution. “I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started,” he said.

Read|Twitter slams Anurag Kashyap for praising 'regressive, communal' film Bakasuran, says he is 'endorsing an embarrassment'