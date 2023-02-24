Hansika Motwani on allegations of marrying her best friend's ex-husband, says 'he was always around me'

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya/Instagram

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya in a luxurious wedding in December last year at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Rajasthan. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed how she met her husband and also reacted to the allegations of marrying her best friend's ex-husband.

After Hansika shared her proposal pictures from Paris on her social media three months back, people unearthed people pictures from 2014 that appeared to show the actress attending Sohael’s first wedding with a girl named Rinky, who was reportedly Hansika's best friend when the marriage took place.

Talking to GoodTimes on how she met Sohael, the Koi Mil Gaya actress said, "The whole narrative media written--best friend, this friend and all…I was like 'are baap re (oh my God)'. He is my brother's best friend. He's always been around us."

The actress, her husband, and their family have been sharing details about their relationship and the wedding ceremony in a reality series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress further told the entertainment portal how she has talked about meeting with Sohael in the series as she said, "I think I have said this in the series too--ye tha andekha, anjana sa…iske baju me toh mai ghumti thi (He was the unknown, mystery man who was always with me)'. So, he was always around me."

"I think we both have dated other individuals when we were around each other. He was my brother's best friend and then eventually we became best friends and that's how it started. There was a time when I used to tell people, they say ‘marry your best friend, it is the most coolest thing, you will be comfortable’. I used to say ‘yeh sab jhoot bolte hai. Aisa kuch nahi hota hai (This is a myth, people lie to you)’. And, when it happened to me I was like ‘I want to take back my words' because marrying your best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to your life. I am just blessed", Hansika concluded.

Earlier in the Hotstar series, Hansika had talked about claims of 'breaking' Sohael's first marriage and said, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."



