Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya in a luxurious wedding in December 2022 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Rajasthan. Now, more than two and a half years of their marriage, there have been reports that the couple are living separately and are headed for a divorce.

A source close to the couple was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted."

While Hansika has remained silent amid their divorce rumours, Sohael broke his silence and told Hindustan Time, "It's not true." When he was asked which of the things isn't true - he and Hansika living separately or them getting divorced - he didn't reply. For the unversed, this is Sohael's second marriage as he was earlier married to Hansika's best friend Rinky Bajaj.

After their wedding, a reality TV show documenting Hansika and Sohael's love life premiered on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar) in February 2023. Titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, it had six episodes in which the Koi Mil Gaya actress, her husband, and their family shared details about their relationship and the wedding ceremony.

In the show, Hansika had talked about claims of 'breaking' Sohael's first marriage and said, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."

