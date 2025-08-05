Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...
Actress Hansika Motwani is once again in the spotlight, this time because of ongoing rumours about her alleged separation from husband Sohael Khaturiya. While neither of them has spoken publicly in detail, fans were quick to notice a major change on Hansika’s Instagram account.
She has reportedly deleted all pictures and videos with Sohael, including their wedding photos and video, which has further fueled speculation about their relationship status.
Earlier, Hansika’s Instagram profile was filled with romantic posts and moments shared with Sohael. Now, only her solo pictures and brand-related posts remain. This sudden cleanup has made fans wonder if the rumours of their divorce might be true.
Hansika and Sohael got married in December 2022 in a grand ceremony after dating for several years. Their wedding and the events around it were even turned into a web-series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, which gave viewers a glimpse of their journey together.
About a month ago, reports began circulating that the couple was living separately and considering divorce. Sohael responded briefly to these claims, simply saying, “It’s not true,” without sharing more details. Meanwhile, Hansika has not released any official statement yet. Her social media activity, however, has left fans confused and wondering about what’s really going on.