Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual divorce, actress forgoes alimony

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya have reportedly ended their four-year marriage and filed for divorce by mutual consent. The couple married in 2022 and had recently sparked separation rumours online. Reports say the decision was mutual and is being handled privately.

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohail Khaturiya have decided to part ways after four years of marriage. Reports say the couple has filed for divorce by mutual consent, bringing an end to their relationship.

Couple chooses amicable separation:

The reports claim that both parties decided to end their marriage through a mutual agreement, which they both accepted. The couple had experienced ongoing conflicts, which resulted in them living apart during the previous months, according to the sources. The couple's divorce process is currently ongoing, although both Hansika and Sohail have not yet issued any public statements, according to their close associates, who revealed their private separation. The couple's wedding became an online sensation, which their fans celebrated as their wedding news reached the public.

A grand wedding in Jaipur:

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4, 2022, in a lavish ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace. The couple invited their nearest family members and friends to their wedding pre-ceremonies, which featured traditional events including mehendi, sangeet and haldi. The reality show Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama documented their relationship progression, which showed viewers their romantic connection and their wedding planning activities.

Also read: Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship with 'true friend' Navjot Singh Sidhu: 'He cannot hurt my heart all my life'

Rumours grew over time:

The marriage faced speculation about difficulties when fans observed changes in the couple's social media behaviour. The deletion of several wedding photos from Hansika's Instagram account started to spread rumours about her potential separation from her partner. The couple ended their relationship because they faced problems that emerged during their first year of marriage, according to multiple reports. Hansika Motwani maintains her active presence in the South Indian film industry because she works on her forthcoming projects despite experiencing personal challenges.