Hamsa Nandini returns to film set after battling with breast cancer, says 'feeling like I'm reborn'

On Wednesday, actress Hamsa Nandini, who was diagnosed with hereditary breast cancer, returned to the film set after a year. She took to Instagram to tell her fans that she feels like a reborn on the movie set.

Sharing the photos in a red saree, she wrote, “On the movie set and feeling like I'm reborn! Bringing in my birthday the best way I know... in front of the camera is where I'm most alive. Celebrating tonight with my co-stars & my movie crew!! Oh.. how I've missed this. Couldn't have been possible without the massive love and support from all of you. Hugs and kisses. Yay! I am back (sic).”

Needless to say, the actress looks absolutely stunning in the photos. Netizens reacted to her post, and one of them wrote, “This come back your fighting deserve all this more strength to you.” The second one said, “For sure missed her on screen.” The third one said, “Yaaaaayyy my queen is back you're going to sizzle babe @ihamsanandini lots of love luck and light your way.” The fourth one said, “Omg!! Its good have you back. Hope you are feeling much better.” The fifth one said, “Good to see you back on sets madam.” The sixth one said, “More strength and more power to you. All the best for road ahead! Truly inspiring! You are fighter and a rockstar! you loads!”

Earlier, while talking about the cancer and share her photo, she wrote, “No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward. 4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared.”

She added, “Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer). After a plethora of scans and tests, I walked bravely into the Operation Theatre where my tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining.”

“The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory. Currently, I have already undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go,” she said