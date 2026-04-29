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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: As Yash's Toxic gets postponed, Varun Dhawan's comedy returns to original release date

Toxic was postponed, leading to a change in release plans. As a result, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, returned to its original release date of June 5, 2026, with the actor thanking Yash and the production team for the smooth adjustment.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: As Yash's Toxic gets postponed, Varun Dhawan's comedy returns to original release date
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As Yash’s Toxic was officially postponed from its earlier June 4 release date, it triggered a shift in the crowded summer release calendar, leading to multiple films reshuffling their schedules to avoid box office clashes and secure better theatrical windows. One of the biggest updates from this change was the return of Varun Dhawan’s film to its original release plan.

Varun Dhawan film returns to original release date:

The movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers, starring Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, officially confirmed that the film would now release on June 5, 2026. The romantic comedy, directed by David Dhawan, had already gone through multiple scheduling changes over the past few months due to strategic planning and competition among big releases.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on June 5, but the date changed to June 12 after Toxic moved its premiere to June 4. The creators of the project created confusion about the release date when they decided to move the premiere forward to May 22. The team chose to return to their original plan after the most recent changes in the industry occurred.

Also read: Toxic gets postponed again, won't be releasing for June 4 for THIS major reason, Yash says 'some stories ask for patience'

Varun's gratitude post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Varun Dhawan revealed the official release date through a vibrant poster, which he posted on social networks. He announced that the film would now arrive in theatres on June 5, 2026, marking a return to its original schedule. He expressed gratitude to Yash and Maddock Films for their assistance in creating a seamless calendar adjustment, which helped them establish the film's release schedule.

Also read: Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: From The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro to Hindi Medium, remembering timeless legacy, life lessons, unforgettable performances

Varun showed his enthusiasm for the project, while fans showed their approval on social media because the multiple schedule changes had created confusion, which needed resolution. The audience responded positively to the announcement, while they expressed anticipation for the upcoming romantic comedy.

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