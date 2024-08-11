Gyaarah Gyaarah: ZEE5 unveils time-bending mystery drama with 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library

The 3D projection showcased the series' captivating narrative against the backdrop of the David Sassoon Library’s Victorian Gothic architecture, adding a dramatic flair to the launch.

On the evening of August 9th, Mumbai’s iconic David Sassoon Library became the focal point of a dazzling 3D projection event hosted by ZEE5, celebrating the release of their new mystery thriller, Gyaarah Gyaarah. The grand display captured the attention of Mumbaikars and passersby, offering a thrilling preview of the highly anticipated series.

This collaboration between Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment features a talented cast including Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa, and is directed by Umesh Bisht. The 3D projection showcased the series' captivating narrative against the backdrop of the David Sassoon Library’s Victorian Gothic architecture, adding a dramatic flair to the launch.

The event highlighted ZEE5's innovative approach to engaging audiences through high-impact visual presentations. Before this showcase, ZEE5 had already hosted a dynamic trailer launch and a special screening for industry figures and film enthusiasts.

Gyaarah Gyaarah premiered with all 8 episodes available for streaming from August 8th at 11:11 PM. The series has received positive reviews and has significantly boosted viewership on ZEE5, reinforcing the platform’s position in India’s OTT landscape.

The show follows Yug Arya (Raghav Juyal), a contemporary police officer who discovers a mysterious walkie-talkie linking him to Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya Karwa), a detective from the 1990s. As Yug and Shaurya work together to solve cold cases across time, they inadvertently alter the course of history. With a gripping plot that intertwines past and present, Gyaarah Gyaarah promises to challenge viewers’ perceptions of time.

Raghav Juyal expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The wait is finally over! I’m thrilled for everyone to see Gyaarah Gyaarah. The 3D projection at the David Sassoon Library was an incredible way to launch the series. Trust me, this show is a wild ride through time that you won’t want to miss.”

Kritika Kamra added, “The excitement of having Gyaarah Gyaarah finally out is overwhelming. The 3D projection was a fantastic way to bring the show to life and draw attention to this historic landmark. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into the adventure!”

Dhairya Karwa remarked, “Three detectives, two time periods, and one gripping story! Gyaarah Gyaarah explores how our actions ripple through time. The 3D projection at the library was a glimpse of the thrilling and extravagant experience the series offers. Get ready for a suspenseful journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

