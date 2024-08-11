Gyaarah Gyaarah: ZEE5 unveils time-bending mystery drama with 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Mazaa Le' song sets internet on fire, watch

Where is Bangladesh's St. Martin Island that ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accused US of trying to control?

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Meet school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2, now has Rs 900 crore net worth, she owns..

Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Meet school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2, now has Rs 900 crore net worth, she owns..

Meet school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2, now has Rs 900 crore net worth, she owns..

Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

10 amazing images of stars captured by NASA

10 amazing images of stars captured by NASA

9 must-watch films for broken hearts

9 must-watch films for broken hearts

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Gyaarah Gyaarah: ZEE5 unveils time-bending mystery drama with 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library

The 3D projection showcased the series' captivating narrative against the backdrop of the David Sassoon Library’s Victorian Gothic architecture, adding a dramatic flair to the launch.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Gyaarah Gyaarah: ZEE5 unveils time-bending mystery drama with 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library
(Image credit: File photo)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the evening of August 9th, Mumbai’s iconic David Sassoon Library became the focal point of a dazzling 3D projection event hosted by ZEE5, celebrating the release of their new mystery thriller, Gyaarah Gyaarah. The grand display captured the attention of Mumbaikars and passersby, offering a thrilling preview of the highly anticipated series.

This collaboration between Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment features a talented cast including Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa, and is directed by Umesh Bisht. The 3D projection showcased the series' captivating narrative against the backdrop of the David Sassoon Library’s Victorian Gothic architecture, adding a dramatic flair to the launch.

The event highlighted ZEE5's innovative approach to engaging audiences through high-impact visual presentations. Before this showcase, ZEE5 had already hosted a dynamic trailer launch and a special screening for industry figures and film enthusiasts.

Gyaarah Gyaarah premiered with all 8 episodes available for streaming from August 8th at 11:11 PM. The series has received positive reviews and has significantly boosted viewership on ZEE5, reinforcing the platform’s position in India’s OTT landscape.

The show follows Yug Arya (Raghav Juyal), a contemporary police officer who discovers a mysterious walkie-talkie linking him to Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya Karwa), a detective from the 1990s. As Yug and Shaurya work together to solve cold cases across time, they inadvertently alter the course of history. With a gripping plot that intertwines past and present, Gyaarah Gyaarah promises to challenge viewers’ perceptions of time.

Raghav Juyal expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The wait is finally over! I’m thrilled for everyone to see Gyaarah Gyaarah. The 3D projection at the David Sassoon Library was an incredible way to launch the series. Trust me, this show is a wild ride through time that you won’t want to miss.”

Kritika Kamra added, “The excitement of having Gyaarah Gyaarah finally out is overwhelming. The 3D projection was a fantastic way to bring the show to life and draw attention to this historic landmark. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into the adventure!”

Dhairya Karwa remarked, “Three detectives, two time periods, and one gripping story! Gyaarah Gyaarah explores how our actions ripple through time. The 3D projection at the library was a glimpse of the thrilling and extravagant experience the series offers. Get ready for a suspenseful journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

Harish Salve set to represent Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification case; fought cases for Tata, Salman Khan

Harish Salve set to represent Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification case; fought cases for Tata, Salman Khan

'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement