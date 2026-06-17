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Gurugram Police file FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra in viral 'Rs 370 biryani' row

Gurugram Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over the viral "Rs 370 biryani" controversy after receiving a complaint from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Gurugram Police file FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra in viral 'Rs 370 biryani' row
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Gurugram Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over the viral "Rs 370 biryani" controversy after receiving a complaint from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The case has been filed at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have issued notices to both More and Jangra, asking them to join the investigation.

Officials have also approached social media platforms, requesting them to remove the controversial video to prevent its further circulation.

NCW Complaint Led To Police Action

According to Gurugram Police, the case relates to a video that allegedly contained objectionable remarks affecting the dignity and respect of women. Authorities said they acted after receiving a complaint from the NCW and also took suo motu cognisance of the matter. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the Gurugram Commissioner of Police.

Police warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of acts that insult or compromise the dignity of women.

Himanshu Jangra Says Story Was 'Improvised'

The FIR comes days after Himanshu Jangra addressed the controversy publicly through a video posted on Instagram. He admitted that while he had dated someone in the past, the story he narrated during Pranit More's crowd-work segment was not entirely true.

He said, "Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main... haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha... but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par."

He further apologised for using inappropriate language.

He said, "Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Mai is ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Wo maine jo bataya tha wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hai."

Jangra also revealed that the backlash had severely affected his personal life. He said, "Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein mai."

According to him, he has faced heavy trolling online and even lost his job following the controversy.

Pranit More Calls It A 'Lapse In Judgement'

Earlier, Pranit More had also apologised for the incident through a video shared on Instagram. Acknowledging his mistake, he said, "I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away."

Calling it a "lapse in judgement," More admitted that he could have stopped the remarks but instead gave them a platform, leading to the situation escalating further.

Maharashtra Cyber Also Registers A Case

The Gurugram FIR comes shortly after Maharashtra Cyber initiated separate legal proceedings in the same matter. That case names Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, MBBS student Sejal Pawar and others in connection with the alleged circulation of obscene and objectionable content linked to the stand-up show.

The Maharashtra case has also been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

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