Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'

VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs hit Indian market, is it challenge for Tata and Mahindra?

History created! India’s Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees

Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro attacks Elon Musk as X fact-checks his claims on India-Russia oil trade

US Open 2025: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth Grand Slam title, beats Amanda Anisimova

Donald Trump preparing to visit South Korea in Oct, may sit down with Xi Jinping, says report

Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka among worst-hit areas; check details

Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas

UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban ar

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa has set up relief camps and a fund to help flood victims in Punjab, particularly in Dera Baba Nanak and near his village Dharowali.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 07:55 AM IST

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa has reached ground zero to support relief efforts as Punjab battles a flood crisis. He met with the victims and extended support. Randhawa has set up a help camp in Dera Baba Nanak and near his village Dharowali.

A few days ago, he also set up a relief fund to help the flood victims. "Prayers for Punjab and all other states suffering from floods. Let's help in whatever ways we can. Setting up help camp in my area Dera Baba Nanak and near my village Dharowali. For any help pls contact - +91 77196 54739," Guru said in a social media post.

The death toll in Punjab due to floods has risen to 46, the state's Department of Information and Public Relations informed. Earlier in the day, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond stated that approximately 24,930 people have been affected by the floods in the state, with 40 villages inundated. Fazilika district is among the worst hit, with 22,652 people impacted, particularly in the Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies.

"Due to floods in the Fazilka district, Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies are most affected. Approximately 24,930 people have been affected, with 40 villages impacted by floods," said Sond. He added that around 4,200 people have been shifted to safer locations and 30 relief camps have also been established in the district.

"Seventeen government buildings have been affected in floods...Four teams of NDRF, two teams of Army, one team of BSF have been deployed in Fazilka," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway
GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect
GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE