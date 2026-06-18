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Guru Randhawa to make debut at Paris Fashion Week, details inside

Guru Randhawa's reported Paris Fashion Week Menswear debut would mark yet another milestone for Punjabi representation on one of the world's biggest fashion stages.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 06:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Guru Randhawa to make debut at Paris Fashion Week, details inside
Guru Randhawa/Instagram
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Speculation is mounting that singer-songwriter, composer and actor Guru Randhawa is set to make his Paris Fashion Week Menswear debut later this month. According to industry sources, the artist is expected to attend high-profile presentations for a leading luxury fashion house, marking a significant step in his growing global presence and positioning him among the latest Indian artists making inroads into Western high fashion.

An insider source close to the development states, "High-fashion houses are paying close attention to Indian cultural icons right now. While I cannot confirm specific designer names or schedules just yet, Guru is currently expanding his global footprint across both music and fashion. This Paris debut has been quietly in the works for a while, as a major luxury label felt his global energy and massive youth appeal perfectly matched their new collection. It’s going to be a massive moment for Punjabi representation on a global runway. Fans can expect something big very soon."

Guru Randhawa's reported Paris Fashion Week Menswear debut would cap off a landmark month marked by a series of global milestones. Earlier this month, he became the first mainstream Indian artist to officially collaborate within the K-pop ecosystem, joining forces with the Billboard-charting global girl group LE SSERAFIM for the official remix of their hit single BOOMPALA. Released by Warner Music India, the track has generated significant online buzz for its fusion of Latin house rhythms, signature K-pop production and choreography, and Randhawa's distinctive Punjabi-pop sound.

With a formidable digital footprint, Guru Randhawa continues to rank among the five most-streamed Punjabi artists globally. The singer commands nearly 19.8 billion cumulative YouTube views, 5.97 million YouTube subscribers, more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and over 36 million followers on Instagram, underscoring his sustained international popularity. 

Over the course of a 13-year career, Guru Randhawa has delivered a string of chart-topping hits, earning more than 40 global chart entries and performing across over 15 countries. His international collaborations with artists including Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana and The Chainsmokers have further strengthened his global appeal and expanded the reach of Punjabi music.

While an official confirmation from Randhawa's team is still awaited, his reported appearance at Paris Fashion Week Menswear is expected to mark yet another milestone for Punjabi representation on one of the world's biggest fashion stages.

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