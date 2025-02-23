He shared his health update with his fans on Instagram, posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar.

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa is currently hospitalized due to severe injuries sustained while performing a stunt for his upcoming movie, Shaunki Sardar. He shared an update with his fans on Instagram, posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar.

He revealed that he got injured while performing his first action stunt on the sets. "My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala but will work hard for my audience."

Guru Randhawa's post garnered concern and well-wishes from his industry friends. Mrunal Thakur expressed shock with a "Whatttt", while Anupam Kher sent a motivational message, saying "You are the bestest. Got will soon". Mika Singh also chimed in, wishing Guru a speedy recovery with a "Get well soon".

The highly anticipated film 'Shaunki Sardar' is slated to release next year, in which Guru Randhawa will star alongside Nimrat Ahluwalia.The movie promises a poignant tale of love, loyalty, and cultural pride. Produced by Guru Randhawa's production house, 751 Films, and directed by Dheeraj Rattan, fans are eagerly looking forward to this cinematic experience.

Guru Randhawa previously faced a frightening ordeal when he was assaulted by an unknown individual in Vancouver, Canada, following a concert in 2019. As he exited the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, the man struck him from behind. Randhawa required four stitches on his forehead due to the attack. According to his spokesperson, the altercation occurred after Randhawa reprimanded a man who repeatedly attempted to rush the stage during his performance.

Meanwhile, Guru had recently achieved milestone of becoming the first Indian musician to surpass 14 billion views on YouTube. With 4.4 million subscribers and 749 million views on his official channel, he has earned his position as a global music icon. His popular hits like High Rated Gabru, Lahore, and Suit have contributed to his massive success.