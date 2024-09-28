Guru Randhawa reacts after KRK calls him '2 Rs actor, dhobi': 'Lagta hai kisi Punjabi ke...'

Guru Randhawa reacted after Kamaal R Khan called him 'Rs 2 actor' on Twitter.

Guru Randhawa, on Friday, had a social media clash with self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan on X (formerly Twitter). KRK referred to Guru as 'dhobi' and a '2 Rs actor,' after which the singer reacted.

The exchange began after Guru posted the poster for his upcoming Punjabi film Shahkot, which also stars Isha Talwar and Raj Babbar. After he shared the poster, KRK reacted, "Abey Kaya 6 days 7 days Karta Rahta Hai. Jana Hawa Aane De! Tu actor Kam Dhobhi Zyada Lagta Hai."

Apko mein abhi bhi bhai bol raha hoon

Lagta hai kisi punjabi ke saath apka samna nhi hua..

Kaun 2rs hai , sab jante hain https://t.co/wH7g4dxCZJ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) September 27, 2024

Bhai aap mere se bade ho , but apse mein bilkul bhi inspired nhi hoon, pehle movie dekho fir kya ptaa dhobhi pasad madroon..

Apka tweet 2 rs ka tha https://t.co/9A6KbiPHce — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) September 27, 2024

Reacted to his tweet, Guru wrote, "Bhai aap mere se bade ho, but aapse mein bilkul bhi inspired nhi hoon, pehle movie dekho fir kya ptaa dhobhi pasad madroon... Aapka tweet 2 rs ka tha."

After this, KRK tweeted, "Abey KRK Duniya Ka No.1 Critic hai. KRK Ko Challenge Na Kar, you #2RsActor." In response, Guru wrote, "Aapko mein abhi bhi bhai bol raha hoon. Lagta hai kisi punjabi ke saath aapka samna nhi hua... Kaun 2rs hai, sab jante hain."

KRK often criticises Bollywood stars and he also had a public spat with Abhishek Bachchan a couple of years ago. In 2022, he was arrested twice, first for sharing controversial tweets about late actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor, and then in September for allegations of sexually assaulting his fitness trainer, though he was later granted bail.

On the work front, KRK starred in the 2008 film Deshdrohi, his only lead role, and gained fame for his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and a supporting role in the 2014 film Ek Villain. He has also appeared in various music videos.

