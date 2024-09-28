Guru Randhawa reacts after KRK calls him '2 Rs actor, dhobi': 'Lagta hai kisi Punjabi ke...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer suffers fracture in road accident in UP

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Reddit user shares simple trick that may speed up deliveries from Swiggy, Zomato, post goes viral

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 15-year-old boy cycles 58 km from Unnao to Kanpur to watch Virat Kohli bat, his wish gets...

Uorfi Javed's sister Asfi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar star breaks her silence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer suffers fracture in road accident in UP

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer suffers fracture in road accident in UP

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

7 home remedies for UTI

7 home remedies for UTI

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

8 hybrid animals created by humans

8 hybrid animals created by humans

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Guru Randhawa reacts after KRK calls him '2 Rs actor, dhobi': 'Lagta hai kisi Punjabi ke...'

Guru Randhawa reacted after Kamaal R Khan called him 'Rs 2 actor' on Twitter.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 05:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Guru Randhawa reacts after KRK calls him '2 Rs actor, dhobi': 'Lagta hai kisi Punjabi ke...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Guru Randhawa, on Friday, had a social media clash with self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan on X (formerly Twitter). KRK referred to Guru as 'dhobi' and a '2 Rs actor,' after which the singer reacted.

The exchange began after Guru posted the poster for his upcoming Punjabi film Shahkot, which also stars Isha Talwar and Raj Babbar. After he shared the poster, KRK reacted, "Abey Kaya 6 days 7 days Karta Rahta Hai. Jana Hawa Aane De! Tu actor Kam Dhobhi Zyada Lagta Hai." 

Reacted to his tweet, Guru wrote, "Bhai aap mere se bade ho, but aapse mein bilkul bhi inspired nhi hoon, pehle movie dekho fir kya ptaa dhobhi pasad madroon... Aapka tweet 2 rs ka tha."

After this, KRK tweeted, "Abey KRK Duniya Ka No.1 Critic hai. KRK Ko Challenge Na Kar, you #2RsActor." In response, Guru wrote, "Aapko mein abhi bhi bhai bol raha hoon. Lagta hai kisi punjabi ke saath aapka samna nhi hua... Kaun 2rs hai, sab jante hain."

KRK often criticises Bollywood stars and he also had a public spat with Abhishek Bachchan a couple of years ago. In 2022, he was arrested twice, first for sharing controversial tweets about late actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor, and then in September for allegations of sexually assaulting his fitness trainer, though he was later granted bail.

On the work front, KRK starred in the 2008 film Deshdrohi, his only lead role, and gained fame for his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and a supporting role in the 2014 film Ek Villain. He has also appeared in various music videos.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control test: What are the alternatives you can adopt?

Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control test: What are the alternatives you can adopt?

India's first bullet train to come from..., check top speed, distance, route

India's first bullet train to come from..., check top speed, distance, route

Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming throwback pic with cousins for grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday

Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming throwback pic with cousins for grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...

Meet Nita Ambani’s hair stylist who is no less than Bollywood hero, has styled Janhvi, Alia, Deepika; he's Katrina’s…

Meet Nita Ambani’s hair stylist who is no less than Bollywood hero, has styled Janhvi, Alia, Deepika; he's Katrina’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement