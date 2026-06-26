Guru Randhawa makes smashing debut at Paris Fashion Week 2026; poses with foreign singers Maluma, Joshua Hong, Lunay

Guru Randhawa opted for a dark blue striped AMIRI double-breasted blazer, paired with high-waisted leather trousers, a navy silk shirt, statement accessories and a Rolex Datejust Wimbledon. However, it was his traditional silver Sikh Kada that stood out, symbolising his Punjabi heritage.

Singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa marked a major milestone in his global journey with his debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week, attending the exclusive Spring/Summer 2027 presentation of luxury label AMIRI. The Punjabi star was the only India-born Punjabi entertainment personality at the event, sharing the front row with international names including Maluma, Joshua Hong, Fally Ipupa, Russell Westbrook and Lunay.

Randhawa opted for a dark blue striped AMIRI double-breasted blazer, paired with high-waisted leather trousers, a navy silk shirt, statement accessories and a Rolex Datejust Wimbledon. However, it was his traditional silver Sikh Kada that stood out, symbolising his Punjabi heritage. Blending a timeless cultural emblem with contemporary luxury fashion, Randhawa made a statement about staying rooted while embracing the global stage.

Reflecting on his debut at the Paris Fashion Week, Guru Randhawa shares, "I've known Mike Amiri for many years now and have been an admirer of his creative leadership. The showcase felt like an extension of my artistic vision: bold, unapologetic, yet deeply respectful of craft and tradition."

Randhawa's debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week reflects his growing stature as one of Asia's most influential pop culture figures. Among India's most-streamed global music exports, he has amassed over 20 billion cumulative views across his catalogue, 35 million Instagram followers and 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His career includes more than 40 global chart appearances and collaborations with international artists such as The Chainsmokers, Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana and LE SSERAFIM.

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