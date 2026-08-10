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Guru Randhawa breaks silence on 'Fine Shyt' backlash: 'It's just a silly slang'

Guru Randhawa visited the Golden Temple and shared a post after the trolling of his song Fine Shyt. He also responded to the trolls.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

Guru Randhawa breaks silence on 'Fine Shyt' backlash: 'It's just a silly slang'
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Singer Guru Randhawa has responded to the memes and criticism around his new song Fine Shyt. On August 10, he posted a video on Instagram and said he is 'guilty as charged' of making catchy songs, adding that people should 'calm down.'

Guru addresses trolling:

On Monday, August 10, Guru responded to the internet response to Fine Shyt on Instagram. On social media, the song has been extensively ridiculed, with fans producing jokes, memes and tweaks. Guru wrote in the video that 'Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang calm down calm down calm down fam.' He made it apparent that the criticism did not bother him. Rather, he begged supporters and detractors not to take it too seriously, saying he was enjoying the editing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About the song 'Fine Shyt'

Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai sing the song Fine Shyt. Guru Randhawa and Gurjit Gill wrote the song's lyrics. The song video features Guru alongside Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur. After the song's release, the track has generated a lot of buzz on the internet. On social media platforms, users have different kinds of opinions; some are making fun of the title and the lyrics, turning it into meme material.

Also read: Govinda reveals he attempted suicide in Narmada river after mother's death: 'I was in tremendous pain'

Guru visits Golden Temple amid buzz

On Sunday, Guru shared a post from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a day before his statement. He was seen in the pictures that he was sitting near the holy Amrit Sarovar, his back to the camera. In the post, he wrote, 'Waheguru Naam de Deve nu kehra Toofan Bhujaaveee, Baba Nanak jiddaa hathh fad laye oh bus agge vadh da jaave'. With his latest Instagram video, Guru Randhawa signalled that he is choosing to ignore the negativity and focus on the music.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
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