Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he decided to step back from Bollywood, despite having good relations with several superstars.

Actor, comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi became household name among the Hindi audience when he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. After participating in the popular show, Ghuggi did several Hindi films in mid-2000 such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Race, Bunko Deewana Kar Gaye, and Khiladi 786.

However, after 2010, Ghuggi took a step back and focused more on Punjabi. By 2015, Ghuggi stopped doing Hindi films and he derived his focus completely in Punjabi films, and did minor roles in Singh is Bling, Cuttputlli, and Dunki.

On the work front, Ghuggi will next be seen in Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di. While promoting his upcoming film with DNA India, Ghuggi discusses why he decided to quit Hindi films. "My first love will always be Punjabi. But Hindi movies and shows gave me recognition and love. However, before 2010, Punjabi cinema wasn't that established. From 2011 onwards, the film industry in Punjab flourished and we had so many hits like Carry On Jatta series, Jatt James Bond, Mastaaney, and Ardaas series."

Ghuggi further explains, "Yahan (Punjabi cinema) kam time mein zyada kaam kar lunga. Wahan (Bollywood) mein zyada time de ke kam kaam nahi karna. Aur mehantana (fees) bhi sahi milta hai yaha. Aur yeh bhi toh zaroori hai (Here you can do more work in less time. There you have less work and takes more time. Here you get proper fees, and this is also important)."

Will Ghuggi never work in a Hindi film, "Mere yaha bahut ache rishte hai. Agar yaari-dosti kabhi laga ki kar lena chaiye. Toh main kar lunga. But Punjabi cinema will be my priority (I have very good relations here. If I ever feel that I should do a film for friendship's sake, I will do it. But Punjabi cinema will be my priority)."

Ghuggi also asserts that the first instalment of Ardaas (2016) gave him a chance to prove his worth as a serious actor. "Before Ardaas, people only considered me for funny roles. Ardaas took me out of the shell and showed my true talent. I won't diss comedy, because it has been my bread and butter. Comedy brought me here. But yes, Ardaas gave me a chance to show my true talent." Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di will be released in the cinemas on September 13.

