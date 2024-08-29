Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he decided to step back from Bollywood, despite having good relations with several superstars.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive
Gurpreet Ghuggi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor, comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi became household name among the Hindi audience when he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. After participating in the popular show, Ghuggi did several Hindi films in mid-2000 such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Race, Bunko Deewana Kar Gaye, and Khiladi 786. 

However, after 2010, Ghuggi took a step back and focused more on Punjabi. By 2015, Ghuggi stopped doing Hindi films and he derived his focus completely in Punjabi films, and did minor roles in Singh is Bling, Cuttputlli, and Dunki. 

On the work front, Ghuggi will next be seen in Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di. While promoting his upcoming film with DNA India, Ghuggi discusses why he decided to quit Hindi films. "My first love will always be Punjabi. But Hindi movies and shows gave me recognition and love. However, before 2010, Punjabi cinema wasn't that established. From 2011 onwards, the film industry in Punjab flourished and we had so many hits like Carry On Jatta series, Jatt James Bond, Mastaaney, and Ardaas series." 

Ghuggi further explains, "Yahan (Punjabi cinema) kam time mein zyada kaam kar lunga. Wahan (Bollywood) mein zyada time de ke kam kaam nahi karna. Aur mehantana (fees) bhi sahi milta hai yaha. Aur yeh bhi toh zaroori hai (Here you can do more work in less time. There you have less work and takes more time. Here you get proper fees, and this is also important)." 

Will Ghuggi never work in a Hindi film, "Mere yaha bahut ache rishte hai. Agar yaari-dosti kabhi laga ki kar lena chaiye. Toh main kar lunga. But Punjabi cinema will be my priority (I have very good relations here. If I ever feel that I should do a film for friendship's sake, I will do it. But Punjabi cinema will be my priority)." 

Ghuggi also asserts that the first instalment of Ardaas (2016) gave him a chance to prove his worth as a serious actor. "Before Ardaas, people only considered me for funny roles. Ardaas took me out of the shell and showed my true talent. I won't diss comedy, because it has been my bread and butter. Comedy brought me here. But yes, Ardaas gave me a chance to show my true talent." Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di will be released in the cinemas on September 13.

Read: Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who was raised in orphanage, married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, now runs company worth Rs...

Meet woman who was raised in orphanage, married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, now runs company worth Rs...

Meet woman who worked in Ratan Tata's company, started firm from her flat, has Rs 8395 crore net worth, she is...

Meet woman who worked in Ratan Tata's company, started firm from her flat, has Rs 8395 crore net worth, she is...

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement