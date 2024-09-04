Twitter
Rahul Gandhi meets Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Who is Bishal Phukan, 22-year-old who duped people in Rs 2200-crore stock market scam

Entertainment

'Cinema should not be...': Gurpreet Ghuggi reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, says 'aitraaz hona laazmi hai'

Gurpreet Ghuggi expressed his discontent over Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and said that 'cinema should not be used as an agenda'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Cinema should not be...': Gurpreet Ghuggi reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, says 'aitraaz hona laazmi hai'
Gurpreet Ghuggi-Kangana Ranaut in Emergency
Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Tuesday reacted on the postponement of Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming biographical political film 'Emergency', saying a movie should not be made with an agenda, and cinema should not be misused.

Gurpreet was present in the national capital to promote his upcoming Punjabi film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', along with the other star cast--Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin.

During the media interaction, Gurpreet has opened up on 'Emergency', which was scheduled for the theatrical release on September 6, but it has been postponed as the film has not received the censorship certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have also disposed of a petition filed against ‘Emergency’. One of the petitioners had stated that the movie contains scenes that will hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

The petitioners have sought directions to the Union government and the CBFC to revoke the film’s certificate and expunge or delete the 'offending' scenes. They also requested the court that the movie should be reviewed by an expert panel comprising Sikh intellectuals.

Speaking about the same, Gurpreet said: " 'Emergency' film jispar aitraaz jataya ja raha hai.. ham bhi same fraternity se hain ham bhi film banate hain. Hamne film banayi hain entertainment ke liye, lekin isme mai koi agenda lekar aaunga to wo galat baat hai."

(We are also from the same fraternity and we are also making films. We have made the film for entertainment, but if anyone brings any agenda in it then it is wrong.)

He further shared: "Cinema should not be misused. Jo mujhe thik lagta hai wo cinema hai to ye galat baat hai. Especially jab aapke paas historical facts ho, aapki research kam hai, jaankari kam hai, to fir uske liye audience and religious bodies jimmedaar nahi hai." (If what seems right to me is cinema, then this is wrong. Especially when you have historical facts, your research is less, information is less, then the audience and religious bodies are not responsible for it.)

"Trailer me dekha hai ki unhone kuch esi cheezien rakhi hain jispar aitraaz hona laazmi hai. Mujhe doubt hai ki wo picture ese release ho jaegi," he concluded. (It is seen in the trailer that she has shown some scenes on which it is natural to have objections. I doubt that the picture will be released.)

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Ghuggi will be seen in Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di. It will hit theatres on September 13.

Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff and is published by IANS

