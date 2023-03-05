Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moose Wala's village, meets his parents, video goes viral

Screen Grab

Gurdas Maan, a famed Punjabi singer, recently paid a visit to the home of the late Sidhu Moose Wala, another famous Punjabi singer, and had a meal with the family. There are several viral photos and videos of Gurdas Maan eating at the home of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents, Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh Sidhu, can be seen in the photos as well; they are seen chatting with Gurdas Maan in Moosa village.

Gurdas Maan is also claimed to have discussed Sidhu Moose Wala's hardship and how he rose to fame through his hard work. Sidhu Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur, also posted a video of her son's encounter with Gurdas Maan.

Gurdas Maan isa well-known musician regarded as the Baba Bohar of Punjabi music. Sidhu Moose Wala's admirers were overjoyed when Gurdas Maan paid a visit to his parents following Sidhu's unexpected death.

Several prominent figures in Punjabi show business have been vocal in their grief over Sidhu Moose Wala's passing. Several of Bollywood's biggest names have also mourned Sidhu Moose Wala's untimely passing.

On May 29th, six gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying Sidhu Moosewala, his cousin, and a friend on their way to the town of Jawaharke in Mansa, located about 10 kilometres from the singer's home in the village of Moosa. Moosewala was riding in a non-bulletproof Mahindra Thar SUV at the time.

Recently, a fight broke out between criminals in the Goindwal Sahib prison in Punjab, leading to the deaths of two gangsters who were involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala last year.

The two suspects, Rayya native Mandeep Singh Toofan and Budhlada native Manmohan Singh Mohana, both died in the fight.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan claimed that in addition to their participation in Moosewala's murder, they were also facing other charges. He also said that one prisoner was hurt during the fight.