Gurpanth Maan was a commission agent and farmer in the small town of Gidderbaha in Punjab.

The legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann's younger brother Gurpanth Maan has passed away after brief illness at a private hospital on Monday, June 9 in Mohali, Punjab. Gurpanth was a commission agent and farmer in Gidderbaha town. He had been receiving treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Mohali for nearly two months.

His cousin, advocate Gurmeet Mann, stated that Gurpanth’s health had improved, and he was even discharged from the hospital. However, he passed away today due to his illness.

Gurpanth is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter, with both the children settled overseas. He was the middle of three siblings, between his brother Gurdas and their siste Jasvir Kaur. The cremation is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Chandigarh.

