Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask 'bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

Entertainment

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour is postponed amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour has been postponed amid diplomatic unrest between India and Canada. The team has shared the update about his concert on social media and said refund will also be initiated from their end.

The official statement reads, "We regret to inform you that Gurdas Maan's 'Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan' Canada tour, scheduled to take place this month, has been POSTPONED. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many of his fans and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being.”

India on Thursday asserted that Canada must reduce its diplomatic presence in the country to achieve parity in strength and alleged that some of the Canadian diplomats are involved in interfering in New Delhi’s internal matters, signalling continuing slide in the ties between the two nations over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in June.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said discussions on the modalities to arrive at mutual diplomatic presence are going on and gave clear indication that India will not review its position on the issue.

Earlier this week, India asked Canada to withdraw several dozen diplomats from its missions amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India strongly rejected the charges.

