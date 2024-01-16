Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 4: Mahesh Babu film holds well, collects Rs 14.50 crore

The film Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu remained steady at the box office and is estimated to collect Rs 14.50 crore on day 4.

Mahesh Babu's film, Guntur Kaaram, received a lukewarm response from the audience upon its release on January 12, despite being one of the most anticipated films amid a clash with HanuMan, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, and Merry Christmas.

On its opening day, Guntur Kaaram managed to collect Rs 41.5 crore in India, surpassing the Telugu collection of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. However, the film experienced a significant drop on its first Saturday, January 13, with a collection of only Rs 13.55 crore in India, reflecting a substantial 70% decline. On day 3, the film collected Rs 14.5 crore. Now, on day 4, as per Sacnilk.com, the film remained steady at the box office and is estimated to collect Rs 14.50 crore.

Guntur Kaaram recorded an overall occupancy rate of 44.54% on its second day, Saturday, January 13. The morning shows had an occupancy of 34.84%, afternoon shows reached 46.98%, and evening shows peaked at 51.80%. However, the night shows saw a 0% occupancy rate.

Shah Rukh Khan gave a shoutout to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on social media. Sharing the trailer of the film, Shah Rukh wrote, “Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!” he wrote. Mahesh seemed on cloud nine to see this, as he shared some love and wrote, “Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home!”

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna and Jayaram in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod. It’s worth noting that Guntur is Mahesh’s hometown and the film’s pre-release event was also held there, where the star proclaimed to fans that they’re his family now, after his parents’ passing.

