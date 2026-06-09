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Guns N' Roses to perform in India in November, check exact dates, venues, ticket prices, other details

The band's first-ever India tour took place in December 2012, covering Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. After a gap of more than 12 years, they returned for a standalone Mumbai concert in May 2025. The upcoming Bengaluru and Guwahati shows in November 2026 will mark their third visit to India.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 04:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Guns N' Roses to perform in India in November, check exact dates, venues, ticket prices, other details
Guns N' Roses concert
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Rock band Guns N' Roses, consisting of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Isaac Carpenter and Melissa Reese, will return to India for two concerts in November as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour. The band will perform in Bengaluru and Guwahati. The show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and will take place at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14 and Khanapara Ground in Guwahati on November 17. The rock band Guns N Roses announced their return to India on their Instagram handle on Monday. They wrote, "India, we're back for two special nights this November! Bengaluru on November 14 & Guwahati on November 17." 

Naman Pugalia, chief business officer of live events at BookMyShow, said in an official statement, "Few bands have shaped the history of rock music in the way Guns N’ Roses have and their influence continues to resonate across generations of fans worldwide. Their return is a testament to the continued growth of India’s live entertainment ecosystem and the country’s emergence as a vibrant cultural destination for world-class experiences. While Bengaluru has firmly established itself as India’s rock capital, Guwahati reflects the tremendous potential of emerging markets and the growing appetite for large-scale live entertainment across the region."

Guns N' Roses performances in India

The band's first-ever India tour took place in December 2012, covering Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. After a gap of more than 12 years, they returned for a standalone Mumbai concert in May 2025. The upcoming Bengaluru and Guwahati shows in November 2026 will mark their third visit to India and their first performance in Northeast India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses)

Guns N' Roses India Tour 2026 ticket prices

Tickets for the Bengaluru leg of the tour are now available on BookMyShow, with prices beginning at Rs 4,500 for the Silver category. Gold tickets are priced at Rs 10,000, while access to the Platinum Lounge costs Rs 16,000. The concert is scheduled to take place at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru. For the Guwahati show at the Khanapara Ground, ticket prices start at Rs 3,000. Gold tickets are available for Rs 7,000, while Platinum Lounge passes are priced at Rs 14,000.

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