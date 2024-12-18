Guneet Monga's production Anuja has been shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Though Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies failed to make the shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2025, Guneet Monga's production Anuja has been shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 97th Academy Awards set to take place on March 2 next year.

Celebrating the achievement, Guneet Monga said, "Being shortlisted for the Oscars is a moment of immense pride. Anuja is a deeply personal story of two sisters navigating through life, celebrating the unwavering hope and resilience of the human spirit. It’s been an honor to contribute to the campaign as an executive producer, and to be part of its incredible journey with the brilliant filmmakers Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai and powerful performances by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. This is a humbling recognition of the team’s dedication and to the strength of this moving story."

Adam J Graves, who has written and directed the short film, added, "It's a tremendous honor to be included among such wonderful films. Anuja is the result of a collaboration with so many talented and passionate people, above all our two stars, Sajda and Ananya. We knew their performances were truly special. But there is nothing more gratifying than knowing that the film moves audiences emotionally, while also drawing attention to the issue of child labor."

Anuja is stirring tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion. The film was researched and produced with the help of several community partners, including the Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit organization that offers education and opportunity to thousands of street and working children. The lead role is played by Sajda Pathan, a resident of a SBT center that provides a home for girls formerly living on the streets of Delhi.

Guneet Monga Kapoor's production The Elephant Whisperers had won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

