Gumnaam: Hindi dub of Rakshasudu releases on ZEE5, arrives on same day as Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli

The Hindi dub of Telugu blockbuster Rakshasudu arrived on ZEE5. The film is an official adaptation of the Tamil film Ratsasan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Rakshasudu

ZEE5 released the Hindi dub of the Telugu crime thriller, Rakshasudu, Gumnaam on Friday, September 2. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Even Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli, which has been released on DIsney+ Hotstar is an official adaptation of the same film. The original Tamil film stars  Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, and Saravanan in crucial roles. The film was a major critical and commercial success, and the popularity of the film lead to the Telugu remake. 

Rakshasudu stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran, and Sarvanan in the primary roles. Produced by Pen Studios, directed by Ramesh Varma and edited by Amit Khan. Like the original Tamil film, even the Telugu version become a major critical and commercial success. Gumnaam premiered on ZEE5 on 2nd September 2022. 

The story in Gumnaam revolves around Arun, played by Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who dreams to become a filmmaker, but he takes up the job of a police officer after his father's demise. Arun attempts to track down a psycho killer who targets schoolgirls. As the film progresses, a tragedy strikes in Arun's life as the predator abducts and brutally murders his niece. This leads to an edge-of-the-seat movie experience. The film has some great music by Ghibran (who has also given music to the original Tamil film). The album also includes a song by the late singer KK, making Gumnaam his last movie. 

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are happy to announce the premiere of Gumnaan, a psychological thriller with unique character narratives. Rakshasudu was widely appreciated by the audience, and we are sure that we will witness the same success for Gumnaam as well. We at ZEE5 are focused on delivering the best content with distinct stories and will continue to do so.” Gumnaam is currently streaming on ZEE5. 

