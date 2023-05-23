Gulshan Devaiah opens up on playing progressive father in Dahaad: 'Devi Lal Singh is not perfect but...' | Exclusive

Gulshan Devaiah in Dahaad/Instagram

Known for his impactful performances in films like Shaitan, A Death In The Gunj, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Badhaai Do among others, Gulshan Devaiah has once again impressed audiences with his brilliant portrayal of a cop named Devi Lal Singh in the recent crime drama series Dahaad.

As Gulshan plays senior to Sonakshi Sinha'a Anjali Bhaati in the series and shares most scenes with her, we at DNA, in an exclusive conversation, asked him how was his experience working with the Lootera actress. Gulshan said, "I got along really well with her. She is a really fun person, we spent a lot of time outside the sets also, hanging out, chatting, playing sports, and just chilling. So, we could really use that in our on-screen chemistry also. I think it's important to feel comfortable with who you are and I wanted her to feel comfortable with me also so that we can have an enjoyable professional relationship."

Two scenes starring Gulshan's Devi Lal Singh stand out in Dahaad. The first one shows him having a mature conversation about sexual awareness and consent with his son after he catches the latter watching porn in the school and the second where he fights with his wife to let their daughter go to Delhi for competition as she objects that their kid might get spoiled due to the rich city's culture.

Talking about these scenes, Gulshan told DNA, "I really liked the scene with the son. I thought it was a wonderfully written scene. It's a sensitive conversation and Devi handled it pretty well. Because if you remember before that, he was really mad at his son and grabbed his ear. At the same time, he is capable of having a very balanced and gentle perspective in trying to make his son understand. So, Devi is not a perfect person but he does have the sense to sort of understand how he can communicate with his son and create that safe space."

"The fight scene was also interesting. The mother, from her side, perhaps due to her upbringing and experiences, is afraid that the daughter will go astray or some advantage might be taken of her. So, she probably has her reasons to not trust such situations easily, but Devi is of the idea that we should trust our daughter. She shouldn't feel like she is incapable of handling herself, rather that we should empower our daughter with our trust and courage. So, there is a difference of opinion there and that is the politics of the household", the actor concluded.

Apart from Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha, the crime drama stars Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah in the main roles. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who also co-directed the eight episodic series with Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is streaming on Prime Video.



