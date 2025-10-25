Gulshan Devaiah mocks Bollywood celebrities' faking' for paparazzi, imitates 'Khaana khaaya apne...yahi pucchte....'

Kantara Chapter 1 actor Gulshan Devaiah recently impressed the audience with his role as King Kulashekara in Rishabh Shetty’s film. He received positive attention for his performance, which was written specifically with him in mind, according to reports. Besides this, the actor has recently grabbed attention for taking a jibe at Bollywood celebrities who are presumably ‘fake’ when spotted by paparazzi. Though he didn’t name anyone, but mocked their act of being ‘down-to-earth’ in front of the camera for the paps.

Kantara Chapter 1 actor Gulshan Devaiah recently impressed the audience with his role as King Kulashekara in Rishabh Shetty’s film. He received positive attention for his performance, which was written specifically with him in mind, according to reports. Besides this, the actor has recently grabbed attention for taking a jibe at Bollywood celebrities who are presumably ‘fake’ when spotted by paparazzi. Though he didn’t name anyone, but mocked their act of being ‘down-to-earth’ in front of the camera for the paps.



Gulshan Devaiah mocks Bollywood fraternity in new video

With a tongue-in-cheek take on Bollywood's paparazzi culture, Gulshan mocked how celebrities often behave in front of the paps, pretending to be polite and overly interactive in a video that has surfaced online. In the clip, he cleverly mimicked how some actors put on an act when cameras start rolling. "Khaana kha liya aapne? Kha ke jaana,aise puchte hai na?” he said while poking fun at the way many stars exchange fake niceties with paparazzi. He didn't stop there and said, "Aur mere birthday me cake launga, phir cake bhi katenge aapke saath." "Aur haa, main kitna down-to-earth hu," he added with a sly smile.



Kantara’s Gulshan Devaiah not holding back and cooking entire Bollywood fraternity pic.twitter.com/XxhwvbNC6p — Walter VIRAT (@Breakingbadd17) October 25, 2025

Gulshan's Kannada debut with Kantara Chapter 1



Gulshan has made his Kannada debut with Kantara: Chapter 1. Sharing his experience, he says, “I am a fan of the first film and of its maker, Rishab Shetty, so being part of a project that celebrates local cultural beliefs so powerfully is special. Playing King Kulashekara was both challenging and deeply fulfilling. It reminded me why I fell in love with acting in the first place: to explore different worlds, feel deeply, and connect with audiences no matter where they come from. Kannada is the language I grew up speaking, as I am a native of Karnataka, so this project feels like the beginning of a new chapter for me," he said, according to ETimes. Reflecting on his journey, he adds, “For me, being an actor goes far beyond labels. Art should not have barriers of language or geography. I have never believed in confining myself to a particular industry or genre," he added.