Gullak 5: Anant V. Joshi joins as Annu Mishra, bringing fresh chapter to 'Mishra Parivar'

Anant V. Joshi has joined Gullak 5 as Anand 'Annu' Mishra in the new season of the popular family drama on Sony LIV. The actor shared his excitement about becoming part of the beloved series and called it a special experience.

The much-loved family drama Gullak is returning with its fifth season on Sony LIV, and this time, audiences will see a new face in the Mishra household. Actor Anant V. Joshi has joined the cast as Anand “Annu” Mishra, stepping into one of the show’s most loved characters. The upcoming season promises to continue the warmth, humour, and emotional storytelling that made Gullak a fan favourite across India.

Anant V. Joshi Opens Up About Joining ‘Gullak’

Sharing his excitement about becoming part of the series, Anant V. Joshi revealed that Gullak has always held a special place in his heart because of how closely the Mishra family resembles real Indian households. He said the simplicity, warmth, and emotional moments shown in the series are what make it so relatable to audiences.

The actor also shared that he had been a fan of the show for a long time and feels grateful to now be a part of its world. According to him, Season 5 explores a more mature and evolving phase in Annu Bhaiya’s life, making the role both emotional and exciting for him as an actor.

Anant further praised the cast and crew for welcoming him warmly from the very first day of shooting. He expressed happiness about joining what he called the “Gullak family” and said he is eager for viewers to experience the new season.

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Familiar Faces Return to Mishra Nivas

Produced by The Viral Fever, Gullak 5 brings back its beloved ensemble cast, including Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar.

Over the years, Gullak has built a loyal fanbase for its simple storytelling and realistic portrayal of middle-class family life. With a new chapter and a fresh portrayal of Annu Mishra, Season 5 is expected to bring another emotional and relatable journey for audiences.