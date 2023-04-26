Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wishes to work with RRR star Jr NTR

Credit: MIKE AMIRI-Jr NTR/Instagram

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, in his recent interview, expressed his desire to work with RRR star Jr NTR. He also praised the actor and said that he was 'amazing 'and 'cool' in SS Rajamouli's film starring Ram Charan.

In a recent interview with a publication, Gunn stated that he wishes to work with Indian actor NTR Jr. The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be.Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR "with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything". Gunn also added that Jr NTR was 'amazing' and 'cool' in the film.

Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier, RRR actor Jr NTR, at the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen's upcoming movie Das ka Dhamki in Hyderabad, said that he will ‘stop doing movie’ if his fans continue asking him about his next projects.

As per News18, Jr NTR said, “I am not doing any movie. If you ask repeatedly, I’ll stop doing movies." From the same event, a video surfaced online in which NTR can be seen leaving the stage of an event by waving at fans when a fan runs towards him, avoiding the security guards, and tightly grabs the actor by his waist and pushed him back for a picture.

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event. (With inputs from IANS)