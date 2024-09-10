Twitter
Entertainment

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

Punk rock band Green Day, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, and Grammy winner Shawn Mendes are some of the biggest names that will headline the 2025 edition of music festival Lollapalooza India

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025
American punk rock band Green Day
Global sensations like Green Day and Shawn Mendes are all set to headline the musical extravaganza Lollapalooza India next year. Lollapalooza India organizers announced the lineup of 2025 edition on Tuesday morning.

Sharing the poster of the event, they captioned the post, which read, "Four stages, one electrifying lineup. Here is Lollapalooza India 2025!" Lollapalooza's new edition will take place in Mumbai from March 8-9, 2025.

The third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive lineup of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfill bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers. The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and techno, as per information shared by BookMyShow Live's team.

American punk rock band Green Day making a historic India debut. Green Day's relevance persists through their enduring anthems - like 'American Idiot', 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' and 'Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)', that continue to ignite passion and inspire, proving that their music is as timeless as it is powerful.

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Shawn Mendes, known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits like 'In My Blood', 'Treat You Better', and new single 'Why Why Why', returns to the live stage after more than two years.

Former member of the boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, makes his highly anticipated India debut, which will have fans belting out every lyric, while Glass Animals, known for their hit single, 'Heat Waves', brings their hypnotic, genre-blurring sound to the stage. EDM powerhouse Zedd and the unstoppable John Summit.

Indian rapper Hanumankind recently shot to international fame with his superhit English song Big Dawgs brings raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics to the event. Other artists in the line-up include Louis Tomlinson, Raftaar, Dot., among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

