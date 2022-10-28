Great Balls of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis

One of the last survivors of rock 'n' roll's golden age, notorious singer Jerry Lee Lewis passed away at 87. Reportedly, the veteran artist's life was also stained by scandal and violence.

In a statement, Lewis's publicist Zach Farnum confirmed the demise of the artist, "He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock'n'roll."

The publicist further stated that Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side.