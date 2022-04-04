Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo named Best New Artist, wins two more awards

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo named Best New Artist, wins two more awards

Grammys 2022: Olivio Rodrigo won the Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the awards night.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Olivia Rodrigo, the teenage singer of the heartbreak ballad 'drivers license', was crowned Best New Artist on Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The 19-year-old Rodrigo, triumphed over Arooj Aftab, Saweetie, Glass Animals, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, and Arlo Parks to win one of the top four main awards at the televised ceremony in Las Vegas. 

"This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!" she said as she held her trophy. Singer-songwriter Olivia also took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album 'Sour' and Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart-topping number 'drivers license', to which she also delivered a stirring performance. 

For her debut performance, she wore a white dress, black fishnets, and Doc Martens. Rodrigo performed the record-breaking tune against the backdrop of a scant neighbourhood street. She began the performance inside a vintage white Mercedes-Benz convertible soon stepping out of the car to meet her all-woman band as they ramped the song's tempo up a notch. A few animatronic butterflies even floated around in the background, matching the aesthetic of her debut album 'Sour'.

Rodrigo's debut album, 'Sour', had released in May 2021 to critical acclaim, dominating the charts and making her a bonafide pop star. Rodrigo was one of the most-nominated artists at this year's Grammys, up for awards in seven categories: Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for 'drivers license'; Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour'; Best Music Video for 'Good 4 U'; and Best New Artist.  She ended up winning in three out of the seven nominations.

READ | Grammys 2022: BTS' V flirts with Olivia Rodrigo ahead of band's Butter performance, ARMY reacts

The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.  Initially scheduled to take place on January 31, the awards were postponed as the Omicron variant sparked a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

(With inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

What is Russian manicure, latest TikTok trend that is next big nail craze?

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE