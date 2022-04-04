Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo named Best New Artist, wins two more awards

Grammys 2022: Olivio Rodrigo won the Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the awards night.

Olivia Rodrigo, the teenage singer of the heartbreak ballad 'drivers license', was crowned Best New Artist on Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The 19-year-old Rodrigo, triumphed over Arooj Aftab, Saweetie, Glass Animals, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, and Arlo Parks to win one of the top four main awards at the televised ceremony in Las Vegas.

"This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!" she said as she held her trophy. Singer-songwriter Olivia also took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album 'Sour' and Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart-topping number 'drivers license', to which she also delivered a stirring performance.

For her debut performance, she wore a white dress, black fishnets, and Doc Martens. Rodrigo performed the record-breaking tune against the backdrop of a scant neighbourhood street. She began the performance inside a vintage white Mercedes-Benz convertible soon stepping out of the car to meet her all-woman band as they ramped the song's tempo up a notch. A few animatronic butterflies even floated around in the background, matching the aesthetic of her debut album 'Sour'.

Rodrigo's debut album, 'Sour', had released in May 2021 to critical acclaim, dominating the charts and making her a bonafide pop star. Rodrigo was one of the most-nominated artists at this year's Grammys, up for awards in seven categories: Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for 'drivers license'; Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour'; Best Music Video for 'Good 4 U'; and Best New Artist. She ended up winning in three out of the seven nominations.



The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. Initially scheduled to take place on January 31, the awards were postponed as the Omicron variant sparked a new wave of COVID-19 infections.



(With inputs from ANI)