Grammys 2022 complete list of winners: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo win top honours

Grammys 2022: Here's the full list of winners at the 64th annual music awards held in Los Angeles on April 3.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 3. Honouring the best talents in the music industry, the awards featured amazing performances from musical sensations BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Bieber among others.
Among the top four main awards of the night, the American R&B duo of singer Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aka Brandon Paak Anderson, called together Silk Sonic, won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year for their composition 'Leave the Door Open'. The 19-year old musical prodigy Olivia Rodrigo was awarded the Best New Artist, and Jon Batiste won the Album of the Year for 'We Are'.
Here is the complete list of winners
Record of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Album of the Year: Jon Batiste- We Are
Song of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance: 'drivers license' - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Kiss Me More' - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Rap Performance: 'Family Ties' - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Rock Album: 'Medicine at Midnight' - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Performance: 'Making a Fire' - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song: 'Waiting On a War' - Foo Fighters
Best Pop Vocal Album: 'Sour' - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Metal Performance: 'The Alien' - Dream Theater
Best Alternative Music Album: 'Daddy's Home' - St. Vincent
Best American Roots Performance: 'Cry' - Jon Batiste
Best Music Video: 'Freedom' - Jon Batiste
Best Comedy Album: 'Sincerely' - Louis C.K.
Best Rap Album: 'Call Me If You Get Lost' - Tyler, the Creator
Best Global Music Album: 'Mother Nature' - Angélique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance: 'Mohabbat' - Arooj Aftab