Grammys 2022 complete list of winners: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo win top honours

Grammys 2022: Here's the full list of winners at the 64th annual music awards held in Los Angeles on April 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 3. Honouring the best talents in the music industry, the awards featured amazing performances from musical sensations BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Bieber among others.

Among the top four main awards of the night, the American R&B duo of singer Bruno Mars and  Anderson .Paak aka Brandon Paak Anderson, called together Silk Sonic, won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year for their composition 'Leave the Door Open'. The 19-year old musical prodigy Olivia Rodrigo was awarded the Best New Artist, and Jon Batiste won the Album of the Year for 'We Are'.

Here is the complete list of winners

Record of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year: Jon Batiste- We Are

Song of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance: 'drivers license' - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Kiss Me More' - Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Rap Performance: 'Family Ties' - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar 

Best Rock Album: 'Medicine at Midnight' - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance: 'Making a Fire' - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song: 'Waiting On a War' - Foo Fighters

Best Pop Vocal Album: 'Sour' - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance: 'drivers license' - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Metal Performance: 'The Alien' - Dream Theater

Best Alternative Music Album: 'Daddy's Home' - St. Vincent

Best American Roots Performance: 'Cry' - Jon Batiste

Best Music Video: 'Freedom' - Jon Batiste

Best Comedy Album: 'Sincerely' - Louis C.K.

Best Rap Album: 'Call Me If You Get Lost' - Tyler, the Creator

Best Global Music Album: 'Mother Nature' - Angélique Kidjo

Best Global Music Performance: 'Mohabbat' - Arooj Aftab

