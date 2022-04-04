Headlines

Grammys 2022: BTS' V flirts with Olivia Rodrigo ahead of band's Butter performance, ARMY reacts

Grammys 2022: BTS' V was seen whispering something in Olivia Rodrigo's ears. This has turned out to be the most viral moment of the awards night.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

South Korean boy band BTS performed their power-packed number 'Butter' at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The K-pop stars took to the stage and channelled their inner James Bond for their performance of the hit track for the awards night. 

But what caught everyone's attention was V aka Kim Tae-hyung playfully flirting with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before the septet. He was seen whispering something in Olivia's ears before joining his band members for the performance. It has turned out to be the most viral moment of the gala event.

The official BTS fandom, called ARMY, has gone berserk seeing this special moment and is now demanding that both the pop stars must collaborate together.  There have been several reactions from BTS fans on the micro-blogging website Twitter.


Meanwhile, during their performance, in a blink-and-you-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next but made a smooth (as butter) recovery. The group, consisting of RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, and J-Hope, then transitioned from superstars to super spies, ducking lights as the James Bond theme played. The Bangtan Boys also raised the glam quotient on the red carpet with their coloured suits with each of the septet members making sensational, dapper, and stylish appearances before the main awards. 

Talking about the awards, Olivio won the Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. On the other hand, BTS lost out to Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Allegiant Stadium. BTS recently made a surprise pre-recorded appearance at the recently held 94th Academy Awards or the Oscars, celebrating their favourite Disney and Pixar movies, including 'Coco' and 'Aladdin'.

