Grammys 2022: BTS channels inner James Bond for Butter performance, see viral videos

Grammys 2022: BTS members RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, and J-Hope gave a James Bond-inspired performance on their hit track 'Butter'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Grammys 2022: BTS Butter

K-Pop superband BTS brought the Grammys to the center stage by performing the power-packed number 'Butter' at the 64th annual music awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban. V of the BTS, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS, reports Variety.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next but made a smooth (as butter) recovery. The group, consisting of RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, and J-Hope, then transitioned from superstars to super spies, ducking lights as the James Bond theme played.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J-Hope Chile (@jhopechile)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J-Hope Chile (@jhopechile)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J-Hope Chile (@jhopechile)


The South Korean pop sensation also raised the glam quotient on the red carpet with their coloured suits with each of the septet members making sensational, dapper, and stylish appearances.

It was announced on Tuesday that BTS member Jungkook had tested positive for Covid-19 but recovered in time for the Grammys. The globally successful K-pop group is nominated for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for 'Butter', their chart-topping single that was released in May 2021. BTS was also nominated in 2021 in the same category for their superhit track 'Dynamite' but the award went to 'Rain on Me' by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

READ | Grammys 2022 red carpet: BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber up the style quotient

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Allegiant Stadium. BTS recently made a surprise pre-recorded appearance at the recently held 94th Academy Awards or the Oscars, celebrating their favourite Disney and Pixar movies, including 'Coco' and 'Aladdin'.

