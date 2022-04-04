Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win the music award

Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab won the Best Global Music Performance Award for her song 'Mohabbat'.

Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday. This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy. Arooj won the award for her song 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Music Performance category.

"@Arooj_Aftab`s "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys.

.@Arooj_Aftab's "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs.



Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist. https://t.co/kpqljYmSdy — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022

"And the first ever female Pakistani GRAMMY winner is… Arooj Aftab! Best Global Music Performance: “Mohabbat”, the official Instagram account of the Recording Academy/Grammys also shared Arooj's picture and wrote this.

Arooj was even nominated for one of the top four main awards - Best New Artist, which was eventually won by Olivia Rodrigo. The Pakistani singer moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album 'Bird Under Water' in 2014. In fact, her track 'Mohabbat' also made its way to former US President Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.

For the unversed, Arooj made her singing debut in the Hindi film industry in 2015. She sang the title song 'Insaaf' in Meghna Gulzar's 'Talvar', the film starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Neeraj Kabi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the leading roles, and based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. The haunting track was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also wrote the film, and written by Meghna's father and legendary lyricist Gulzar.



The 64th annual Grammy Awards were set to take place on January 31 in downtown Los Angeles, but organizers had scrapped that date as the Omicron variant sparked a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.



(With inputs from ANI)