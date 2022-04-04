Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win the music award

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win the music award

Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab won the Best Global Music Performance Award for her song 'Mohabbat'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday. This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy. Arooj won the award for her song 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Music Performance category. 

"@Arooj_Aftab`s "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys. 

"And the first ever female Pakistani GRAMMY winner is… Arooj Aftab! Best Global Music Performance: “Mohabbat”, the official Instagram account of the Recording Academy/Grammys also shared Arooj's picture and wrote this.

Arooj was even nominated for one of the top four main awards - Best New Artist, which was eventually won by Olivia Rodrigo. The Pakistani singer moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album 'Bird Under Water' in 2014. In fact, her track 'Mohabbat' also made its way to former US President Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.

For the unversed, Arooj made her singing debut in the Hindi film industry in 2015. She sang the title song 'Insaaf' in Meghna Gulzar's 'Talvar', the film starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Neeraj Kabi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the leading roles, and based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. The haunting track was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also wrote the film, and written by Meghna's father and legendary lyricist Gulzar.

READ | Grammys 2022: BTS channels inner James Bond for Butter performance, see viral videos

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were set to take place on January 31 in downtown Los Angeles, but organizers had scrapped that date as the Omicron variant sparked a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

What is Russian manicure, latest TikTok trend that is next big nail craze?

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE