Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces India tour Damrooh: Check cities, venues, dates, details

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej is taking his immersive arena show DAMROOH – Dance To The Cosmic Spirit across India from October to December 2026. The Wizcraft-backed tour will visit major cities and support UNICEF, blending orchestral music, global instruments, nature and technology.

Three-time Grammy Award winner, Padma Shri recipient and Guinness World Record holder Ricky Kej is set to take his music to arenas across India with his highly anticipated tour, DAMROOH – Dance To The Cosmic Spirit. Produced and promoted by live entertainment company Wizcraft, the multi-city tour will kick off in October 2026 and continue through December, covering major entertainment markets including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The tour is expected to reach an aggregate audience of more than 30,000 people.

Kej, who became the first artist of Indian origin to top the US Billboard New Age Chart, is set to move beyond the conventional concert format with DAMROOH. The experience will feature a fully seated, immersive orchestral setting built around the theme of ecological connectivity. A live symphonic orchestra, cinematic scoring, electronic textures, indigenous sounds and rare global instruments will come together to create an expansive audio-visual experience.

The tour will also reflect Kej's longstanding commitment to environmental and humanitarian causes, with the entire initiative being held in support of UNICEF. The music will be structured around five key elements — orchestral instrumentation, indigenous world sounds, global voices, electronic textures and nature — with reimagined versions of his signature works alongside original compositions.

Speaking about the tour, Ricky Kej said, "Damrooh is not a concert, it is a heartbeat. The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm — one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language. This tour is deeply personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to bring Damrooh home to India."

The production will feature instruments from across cultures, including the Kora, Hang Drum, Sarod and Didgeridoo, alongside the sitar. The show aims to bring together sound, immersive visuals, lighting and technology to create a world that explores the connection between nature, consciousness and cosmic energy.

The DAMROOH tour will begin in Bengaluru on October 31 at Terraform Arena, followed by New Delhi NCR on November 28 at Leisure Valley Park and Mumbai on December 5 at MMRDA Grounds. Dates and venues for Ahmedabad and Chennai will be announced later. Tickets are currently available exclusively on District, with early-bird prices starting at Rs 1,999. The details of the tour can also be accessed through its website: www.damrooh.in

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