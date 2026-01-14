Grammy winner John Mayer's Mumbai concert postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances', show to now take place on this date

John Mayer's biggest hits include Your Body Is a Wonderland, No Such Thing, Daughters, Gravity, Waiting on the World to Change, and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room. The American singer-songwriter and guitarist has won seven Grammy Awards. His Mumbai concert will now take place in February.

Fans of Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer in India have to wait a little longer for his debut show in Mumbai. John was supposed to perform in Mumbai on January 22, 2026. But, now he wil perform on February 11, 2026 at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Sharing the update, a statement on BookMyShow Live's Instagram handle read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22nd, 2026, has been postponed to February 11th, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. All existing tickets purchased on book my show will remain valid for the rescheduled date. For any ticket related inquiries, please contact our customer service team at reachout@bookmyshow.com.We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you soon."

Excited to enthral the Indian audience, John Mayer earlier said, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."

Who is John Mayer?

John Mayer is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for blending pop, blues, and rock with deeply personal songwriting. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album Room for Squares, which showcased his knack for catchy melodies and introspective lyrics. Mayer's smooth vocals and virtuosic guitar skills quickly set him apart, earning him a devoted fan base and critical acclaim. Over the years, he has evolved musically, and collaborated with multiple renowned artists including Kanye West, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Harry Styles, among others.

Mayer’s biggest hits include Your Body Is a Wonderland, No Such Thing, Daughters, Gravity, Waiting on the World to Change, and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room. He has won seven Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for Daughters and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Daughters, Your Body Is a Wonderland, Waiting on the World to Change, and Say. His albums Continuum and Battle Studies are considered career highlights, cementing his status as one of the most influential guitarists of his generation.

