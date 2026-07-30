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Grammy CEO breaks his silence after BTS refuse to submit Arirang for awards

The Recording Academy has responded to BTS' decision to skip the 2027 Grammy Awards, saying the new Asian Pop category is meant to celebrate artists, not separate them.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Grammy CEO breaks his silence after BTS refuse to submit Arirang for awards
Image credit: Instagram
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The Recording Academy has officially responded after BTS announced they would not submit their music for the 2027 Grammy Awards. Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he respects the group's decision but clarified that the newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category was created to recognise more artists, not divide them.

His statement comes a day after BTS revealed that they would not participate in this year's Grammy Awards process, saying they believe music should not be classified by language or region.

BTS explains why it is skipping the Grammys

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

On Wednesday, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook announced that the group would not submit its latest music for Grammy consideration.

The members said, "We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us," as quoted by Deadline.

The announcement sparked widespread discussion among fans and the global music community.

Grammy CEO responds

Responding to BTS' decision, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he was disappointed but understood the group's stance.

"I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision," he wrote in an official social media post.

Clarifies purpose of new Asian Pop category

Mason also addressed criticism surrounding the Academy's newly announced Best Asian Pop Music Performance award.

"I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists' work is recognized. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters," he wrote.

He further stressed that artists competing in genre-specific categories are still eligible for the Grammys' biggest honours.

"I also want to be very clear: submitting music in a genre category such as Asian Pop, or Jazz or Country does not exclude an artist from also submitting and being considered in the General Field categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year," he wrote.

"Those categories remain open to any eligible recording, regardless of genre. Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both."

Academy says it will continue listening to artists

Reaffirming the Recording Academy's vision, Mason said the organisation remains committed to recognising artists from across the world.

"The Grammy organization is here to serve music and all the people who make it. As we continue to expand the reach, our membership and our awards, regardless of geography or language, I want to emphasize that we will continue to listen to the global music community and work to honor and celebrate all the artists whose music moves the world," he wrote.

About the new Grammy category

Last month, the Recording Academy announced several new award categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. The category aims to honour performances that originate from or are widely recognised within Asian music markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, and feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made their full-group comeback with their 10th studio album, Arirang, released in March. The album marked the group's first full-length release in six years after all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service.

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