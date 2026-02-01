FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours: 'Most people were expecting some sort of punch-up'

Union Budget 2026: Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms? Did FM lack political courage, follow cautious road?

Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night

Union Budget 2026: From coffee to leather goods, what gets costlier and what cheaper?

Union Budget 2026: Can Modi government rebuild trust in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala?

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Budget 2026: What changes for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries? Nirmala Sitharaman BIG promises, what experts say

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours: 'Most people were expecting some sort of punch-up'

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours

Union Budget 2026: Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms? Did FM lack political courage, follow cautious road?

Union Budget 2026:Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms?

Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night

Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night

The 68th Grammy Awards 2026 will start streaming early morning on February 2 on JioHotstar. Kendrick Lamar has received the most nominations, a total of nine. Major artistes including Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and others will perform. Trevor Noah is the host.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 04:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night
Grammy Awards 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Honouring the best recordings, compositions, and artists from around the world from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 1, 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony marks the final time the Grammys will air on CBS before moving to Disney starting in 2027. Trevor Noah will host the 68th Grammy Awards, presented by the Recording Academy, for the sixth and the final time.

When and where to watch 68th Grammy Awards in India

The Grammy Awards 2026 will be broadcast live in United States on CBS Television Network. For the Indian viewers, the awards ceremony will start streaming live on JioHotstar from 6:30 am on Februay 2, Monday.

Key nominees, performers, and presenters at Grammy Awards 2026

Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammy Award 2026 nominations with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow with seven nominations each. Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea have secured six nominations. 

The show will feature performances from major artistes including Justin Bieber, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Rosé, and Lady Gaga. All eight of the this year's Best New Artist nominees Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, Sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young, are also scheduled to perform.

Harry Styles, Doechii, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor will present awards at the 2026 Grammys, oganised by the Recording Academy.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the In Memoriam segment. Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.

READ | The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours: 'Most people were expecting some sort of punch-up'
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours
Union Budget 2026: Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms? Did FM lack political courage, follow cautious road?
Union Budget 2026:Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms?
Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night
Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
Union Budget 2026: From coffee to leather goods, what gets costlier and what cheaper?
Union Budget 2026: What gets costlier and what cheaper? Check list
Union Budget 2026: Can Modi government rebuild trust in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala?
Union Budget 2026: Can Modi government rebuild trust in poll-bound Tamil Nadu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement