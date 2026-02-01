Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night

The 68th Grammy Awards 2026 will start streaming early morning on February 2 on JioHotstar. Kendrick Lamar has received the most nominations, a total of nine. Major artistes including Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and others will perform. Trevor Noah is the host.

Honouring the best recordings, compositions, and artists from around the world from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 1, 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony marks the final time the Grammys will air on CBS before moving to Disney starting in 2027. Trevor Noah will host the 68th Grammy Awards, presented by the Recording Academy, for the sixth and the final time.

When and where to watch 68th Grammy Awards in India

The Grammy Awards 2026 will be broadcast live in United States on CBS Television Network. For the Indian viewers, the awards ceremony will start streaming live on JioHotstar from 6:30 am on Februay 2, Monday.

Key nominees, performers, and presenters at Grammy Awards 2026

Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammy Award 2026 nominations with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow with seven nominations each. Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea have secured six nominations.

The show will feature performances from major artistes including Justin Bieber, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Rosé, and Lady Gaga. All eight of the this year's Best New Artist nominees Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, Sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young, are also scheduled to perform.

Harry Styles, Doechii, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor will present awards at the 2026 Grammys, oganised by the Recording Academy.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the In Memoriam segment. Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.

