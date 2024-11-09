ENTERTAINMENT
Beyonce, who already holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, has secured nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories.
The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, putting the spotlight on top artists including Beyonce and Taylor Swift.
Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album 'Cowboy Carter', which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, according to Variety.
Other major contenders include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each with seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift follow closely with six nominations each.
Album of the Year
1. Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun
2. Beyonce - Cowboy Carter
3. Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
4. Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
5. Charli XCX - Brat
6. Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
7. Sabrina Carpenter - Short N' Sweet
8. Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
1. The Beatles - "Now and Then"
2. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"
3. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"
4. Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
5. Charli XCX - "360"
6. Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
7. Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"
8. Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)"
Song of the Year
1. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"
2. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"
3. Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga - "Die with a Smile"
4. Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
5. Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
6. Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"
7. Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
8. Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)"
Best New Artist
1. Benson Boone
2. Chappell Roan
3. Doechii
4. Khruangbin
5. Raye
6. Sabrina Carpenter
7. Shaboozey
8. Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Best Remixed Recording
Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles - Now and Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii - Nissan Altima
Eminem - Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti - Carnival
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole - Might Delete Later
Best Country Song
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé - Ya Ya
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don’t Do Me Good
Madison Cunningham - Subtitles
Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers
T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
Charli XCX - 360
Eminem - Houdini
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light
Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus
Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni
The 67th Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, honouring music released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.
