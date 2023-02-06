Search icon
Grammy Awards 2023: From Beyonce to Harry Styles, check full list of winners in all categories

The full list of winners in the Grammy Awards 2023 has been released, with Beyonce and Harry Styles sweeping the trophy in all the major categories.

Grammy Awards 2023: From Beyonce to Harry Styles, check full list of winners in all categories
Beyonce and Harry Styles won big in the Grammy Awards 2023 (Photo - Twitter)

The star-studded Grammy Awards 2023, which are deemed the biggest night for the music industry in the year, took place on the morning of February 6, with the ceremony taking place in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

The 65th Grammy Awards featured performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo, and many other top music artists in the year 2022. The award show also featured tributes to musical artists that passed away last year, including Migos rapper Takeoff who was shot dead in November.

While the Grammy Awards 2023 saw a vast variety of winners this year, musical artists like Adele, Beyonce, and Harry Styles ended up stealing the show with the most number of awards, being the winners in all the major categories.

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

  • Song of the Year – Just Like That by Bonny Rait
  • Record of the Year - About Damn Time by Lizzo
  • Best Rock Album - Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
  • Best Pop Solo Performance – Easy on Me by Adele
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album – Renaissance by Beyonce
  • Best Rap Album – Mr Morale and the Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Musica Urbana Album – Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
  • Best Pop duo/group performance – Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  • Best Country Album – A Beautiful Time by Willy Nelson
  • Best R&B Song – Cuff It by Beyonce
  • Best Pop Vocal Album – Harry’s House by Harry Styles
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album – Renaissance by Beyonce
  • Best Rap Performance – The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Rock Performance – Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile
  • Best traditional R&B performance – Plastic Off The Sofa by Beyonce
  • Best Rap Song – The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording – Break My Soul by Beyonce
  • Best Country Song – ‘Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson
  • Best Music Video – All Too Well: The Short Film by Taylor Swift

With the trophies she won at the Grammy Awards 2023, Beyonce has broken the record for the most Grammy Award wins of all time, after she picked up her 32nd Grammy this year.

