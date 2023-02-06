Grammy Awards 2023: From Beyonce to Harry Styles, check full list of winners in all categories

Beyonce and Harry Styles won big in the Grammy Awards 2023 (Photo - Twitter)

The star-studded Grammy Awards 2023, which are deemed the biggest night for the music industry in the year, took place on the morning of February 6, with the ceremony taking place in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

The 65th Grammy Awards featured performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo, and many other top music artists in the year 2022. The award show also featured tributes to musical artists that passed away last year, including Migos rapper Takeoff who was shot dead in November.

While the Grammy Awards 2023 saw a vast variety of winners this year, musical artists like Adele, Beyonce, and Harry Styles ended up stealing the show with the most number of awards, being the winners in all the major categories.

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Song of the Year – Just Like That by Bonny Rait

Record of the Year - About Damn Time by Lizzo

Best Rock Album - Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne

Best Pop Solo Performance – Easy on Me by Adele

Best Dance/Electronic Album – Renaissance by Beyonce

Best Rap Album – Mr Morale and the Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Best Musica Urbana Album – Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Best Pop duo/group performance – Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Country Album – A Beautiful Time by Willy Nelson

Best R&B Song – Cuff It by Beyonce

Best Pop Vocal Album – Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Album – Renaissance by Beyonce

Best Rap Performance – The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar

Best Rock Performance – Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile

Best traditional R&B performance – Plastic Off The Sofa by Beyonce

Best Rap Song – The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance/Electronic Recording – Break My Soul by Beyonce

Best Country Song – ‘Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson

Best Music Video – All Too Well: The Short Film by Taylor Swift

With the trophies she won at the Grammy Awards 2023, Beyonce has broken the record for the most Grammy Award wins of all time, after she picked up her 32nd Grammy this year.

