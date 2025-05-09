Gram Chikitsalay follows Dr. Prabhat who arrives with ambitious plans to transform the clinic and revolutionise healthcare in the village. He soon faces harsh realities: a clinic in disarray, difficulty winning the trust of villagers, and local politics.

Director: Rahul Pandey

Star cast: Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija

Episodes: 5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 2.5 stars



Arunabh Kumar's TVF successfully brought rural issues to life with a lighthearted tone, fresh characters, and a relatable village setting with Panchayat. However, their second outing, Gram Chikitsalya, seems to revisit the same formula with a healthcare twist, feeling like a rehashed version of Panchayat. The familiar setup and character archetypes, now transplanted to a healthcare context, create a sense of déjà vu, leaving one wondering if they're watching a repeat performance with a different backdrop.

With Amol Parashar as the protagonist, Dr. Prabhat Sinha in Gram Chikitsalya follows a familiar character arc reminiscent of Abhishek Tripathi(played by Jeetendra) in Panchayat - a well-read, city-bred individual who relocates to a rural setting. However, in Gram Chikitsalya, this move is a choice rather than a circumstance-driven necessity. Similarly, he struggles to adapt, feeling helpless around the villagers, surrounded by a supporting cast that eerily echoes Panchayat. Compounder Phutani, played by Anandeshwar Dwivedi, seems to borrow his demeanour and accent from Panchayat's Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), while Akash Makhija's ward boy Gobind brings to mind Vikas (Chandan Roy) from Panchayat, reinforcing the sense of déjà vu.



The show kicks off with a familiar plot, where compounder Phutani tries to dissuade the newly appointed medical officer, Dr Prabhat, from taking up his post, citing the PHC's perpetual closure and the fact that no MO has lasted long there. However, Dr. Prabhat arrives with ambitious plans to transform the clinic and revolutionise healthcare in the village. He soon faces harsh realities: a clinic in disarray, difficulty winning the trust of villagers, and local politics. His idealism clashes with the challenges of rural healthcare, including entrenched practices and superstitions. Additionally, Vinay Pathak's character, Chetak Kumar, a "jholachap" doctor, also creates a barrier between Dr. Prabhat and the patients, further complicating his efforts.









The series starts on a weak note, with a predictable setup and characters that feel overly familiar, potentially leading to a repetitive narrative. The attempts at humour, particularly Vinay Pathak's line "Sab aadmi ka practice isi pe liye the" after an elderly person's death, fall flat and come across as insensitive, feeling more like a mockery than comedy. The series gains momentum when patients with unique and sometimes humorous ailments arrive at the primary healthcare center. Cases like a patient with swollen testicles bring some levity.





The show touches on serious village issues superficially, lacking sensitivity. The introduction of political parties and Dr Gargi, played by Akansha Ranjan, feels inconsequential to the main plot, which struggles to balance rural healthcare issues with the side-story drama of the nurse and his son. The narrative falters in its attempt to shift to a serious tone towards the end, trying to weave a poignant tale that doesn't quite resonate. Instead, it feels disjointed and incohesive, ultimately damaging the rural comedy charm that had been established. At times, it feels like the show is transported to a different series altogether, with a poignant subplot awkwardly inserted, jarring the narrative and disrupting the flow.







Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series boasts a well-written story crafted by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. However, the predictable screenplay and dialogues by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava hold it back. Nilotpal Bora's music also fails to infuse the necessary emotion and freshness. Despite Amol Parashar's stellar performance and a talented cast, including Vinay Pathak, Garima Vikrant Singh, Santoo Kumar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, and Akash Makhija, the series falls short of being classic like Panchayat, relegating it to a one-watcher category.

Gram Chikitsalay will be available on Prime Video on May 9, 2025.