Rumours are swirling that Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are heading for divorce after 37 years of marriage. The speculation has been fueled by reports that the couple has been living separately for some time, with Sunita residing in a bungalow with their children, while Govinda lives in a flat opposite. Amid this, Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek and niece Arti Singh have quashed the rumours completely.

Krushna Abhishek simply denied rumours stating, "This is not possible. They won't divorce,” he told Hindustan Times. Arti Singh, on the other hand, was more vocal in her denial. "I'm not in Mumbai right now, so I haven't been in touch with anyone," she said. "But I can tell you that this news is completely false. It's just speculation. Govinda and Sunita have a strong and loving relationship that they've built over the years, so the idea of them getting divorced is unthinkable."

She also expressed frustration at the spread of misinformation about celebrities' personal lives. "People should stop spreading baseless gossip," she said. "It creates unnecessary stress. I've been through it myself when false rumors of my own divorce surfaced. It's time to put a stop to this kind of speculation."

Contrary to the denials from Krushna and Arti Singh, a report earlier confirmed that there are indeed "issues" between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. According to Govinda's manager, the problems stem from certain statements made by family members, which have caused tension between the couple. The manager stated, "We are trying to resolve the issue. Govinda is currently preparing for a new film and is meeting with artists in our office."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for over 35 years, after meeting and dating for three years. They tied the knot on March 11, 1987, and have two children together, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Despite the recent rumors of their divorce, the couple has maintained silence and has yet to publicly comment on the speculation