Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage is reportedly on shaky ground, with multiple sources suggesting that the couple's relationship has reached a breaking point, fueling speculation about a potential divorce. In the latest, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, has now addressed the ongoing rumours about the actor's troubled marriage to Sunita Ahuja. He clarified that despite living separately, Govinda is committed to taking care of Sunita and their family.

Sinha described Govinda as a unique individual who prioritises his family's well-being, indicating that the separate living arrangement is a personal choice rather than a sign of marital issues. “They don't live separately. Govinda lives in his bungalow. Most of the time, he lives there. Yes, he comes and goes to his house. He lives in a bungalow for a few days. He works in a political party, he is in the ministry. He is associated with the government. So, it’s very natural for him to spend some time in his bungalow”, he told IANS.

On the rumours claiming that Sunita has already sent a legal notice to the court seeking separation, Sinha clarified that it has not been received by them yet and there is no concrete information about its contents. "You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance,” he told IANS. Further, he expressed frustration at the baseless rumours circulating in the media, which he believes are aimed at attracting public attention.

Earlier the reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been troubled due to frequent arguments and disagreements over their lifestyles. Some reports even suggest that a third person may be involved, although this has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Govinda's manager had earlier acknowledged that there were "issues" between the couple, attributing them to certain statements made by family members. He downplayed the situation, stating that they were working to resolve the matter and that Govinda was focused on his upcoming film projects.