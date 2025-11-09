Govinda’s wife Sunita makes shocking statement, calls him a good son but ‘not a good husband’: ‘Spends more time with heroines’

Govinda and Sunita's love story began long before they became Bollywood stars. They secretly married in 1987 and kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, two years later.

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has opened up about the challenges that come with being the wife of a superstar. In a recent interview, Sunita spoke about her long marriage, Govinda's past mistakes, and the emotional strength required to be a star's wife. She also made the shocking revelation that she wouldn't want Govinda as her husband in her next life.

Sunita Ahuja on being the wife of the superstar

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita said, “Apne aap ko sambhal ke rakhna chahiye. Jawani mein insaan galti karta hai, maine toh kiya hai, Govinda ne bhi kiya hai. Jab aapko certain age ho jaati hai, tab galtiyan karte ho, toh shobha nahi deta. Aur kyun karo, aapke sundar family hai, biwi hai, sundar bachche hain, toh kyun? (You have to keep yourself in check. When a person is young, it’s fine to make mistakes - I’ve made them, and Govinda has made them too. But when you reach a certain age, those mistakes don’t look good on you. And why make them at all when you have a beautiful family, a loving wife, and wonderful children?) ” She explained that mistakes in youth are understandable, but as one grows older, it's important to value one's family and responsibilities.

When asked if she had ever explained Govinda's mistakes to him, Sunita explained that she finds emotional strength in her children. She explained that she has no friends outside the family and considers her children her closest friends.

Talking about her experience as a star's wife, she said, “See, woh (Govinda) hero hain. Unka main kya bolun, wife log se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain. It takes you to become a very strong woman to be a star's wife. Aapko dil pathar ka banana padta hai. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise it. Jawani mein pata nahi tha (See, he (Govinda) is a hero - what can I even say? He spends more time with heroines than with his wife. It takes a very strong woman to be a star’s wife; you have to make your heart as hard as stone. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise that - I didn’t understand it when I was young.”

Sunita further admitted that Govinda is a good son and brother, but not an ideal husband. She said, "He is a good son and brother, but not a good husband." She further added that she wouldn't want him as her life partner in her next life.

36 years of marriage

Govinda and Sunita's love story began long before they became Bollywood stars. They secretly married in 1987 and kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, two years later. Their son, Yashvardhan, was born in 1997. Tina has since made her Bollywood debut, but Yashvardhan is Sai Rajesh. He is set to make his acting debut in a film directed by Neelam.

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced that Govinda and Sunita had separated after 38 years of marriage, with claims that the actor was having an affair with a Marathi actress. However, after being spotted together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the couple dismissed these rumours and put an end to the speculation.

