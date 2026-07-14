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Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on backlash for abusive language: 'Kaunsi aurat gaali nahi deti?'

Sunita Ahuja says being religious doesn’t mean staying silent. After leaving Lock Upp 2 due to health, she defended speaking up and urged women to stand for themselves.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on backlash for abusive language: 'Kaunsi aurat gaali nahi deti?'
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Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has spoken about the criticism she faces for her outspoken nature and use of abusive language. After leaving Lock Upp Season 2 due to health reasons, she said in an interview with ANI that being religious does not mean staying quiet when someone disrespects you.

‘I am not that stupid to stay silent’

Sunita, who briefly appeared on Lock Upp 2, explained her intense reactions to provocation. 'Will you say, 'Brother, you gave me one, let me give you two, you give me two more,' if someone comes and abuses you?' she asked. I'm not that dumb. Will you say, 'Brother, do it some more?' if someone provokes you? No, not at all. She believes that responding in kind is a normal reaction and that there is nothing wrong with it.

Message to women: Live for yourself

Sunita advised ladies not to put up with anything in silence. 'I'm not one of those women who will put up with anything' I advise all women to live independently and for themselves. 'Am I saying something incorrectly?' she asked. 'And which woman doesn't swear, you tell me that?' she continued. According to her, being spiritual does not include being silent when someone treats you disrespectfully.

Also read: Hina Khan bashes Shilpa Shinde for mocking her cancer battle, Rocky Jaiswal says 'she doesn't deserve respect'

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 27 on Netflix India, facing controversies involving contestants like Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, and others. Sunita exited early due to health issues. The show, airing from Saturday to Thursday, has reignited discussions on social media about women's voices and the line between being outspoken and abusive language.

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